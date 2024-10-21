Demond “D-Low” Boyer may only stand just over 3 feet tall, but the inspirational athlete who is regularly seen hanging out with the likes of “Iron” Mike Tyson and Snoop Dogg is currently bossing the internet with his mixture of unsuitable for work video clips and super intense workouts. Here’s why Boyer is a must follow on Instagram.

Demond “D-Low” Boyer was born with Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia Congenita (also known as SEDc), a rare genetic disorder that results in limited growth, making it a form of dwarfism. SEDc is thought to occur in less than one in 100,000 births, but it occurs equally in males and females. While the condition can cause numerous physical problems including loose ligaments and poor muscle tone, Boyer loves to workout, and also boxes competitively.

Over on Instagram, the “Big Stepper” has amassed almost 250,000 followers and counting. He likes to have fun with his comedy clips involving scantly clad woman and explicit lyrics, but when it comes to being active D-Low is all business.

D-Low’s Instagram Account is as Motivational as it Gets

This 3’1″ giant among men is becoming a true figure of inspiration: His Instagram account shows that when he’s not having fun with the females, D-Low is getting his sweat on in the gym for strength training and boxing prep. Whether it’s his “Monday motivation” barbell curls, his sparring practice, or those incredible handstand push ups, this athlete is commanding attention.

But, while some energy drainers inexplicably like to add negative comments on his feed, most make jokes out of love, and even more are motivated by his desire to be the best version of himself. “They know I’m a walkin’ ticket,” wrote the main man in one IG post. Most of all D-Low’s message that anyone can work on their fitness levels, no matter the starting point is a universal one that we all need to hear. “Did you train today?” frequently asks The Big Stepper. We’ll make sure we do now, Sir!

Follow Demond “D-Low” Boyer on Instagram