Floyd Mayweather Jr. retired in 2017 after an incredible 50 pro fights and 15 world titles across five different weight classes. But following his pugilistic success, the athlete and entrepreneur now likes to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to making new champions.

To that end, one of the greatest boxers of all time sat down with M&F to impart three pieces of advice that helped him navigate the rigors of the ring and explain the mindset that went into his supplement line, “One of One.”

The 1996 Olympic bronze medalist built a lasting legacy as one of the most diligent defensive boxers in history, but he also had a knack for knockouts and earned 27 crushing KOs in the course of his 50 successful professional fights. The boxer’s punching accuracy was statistically unmatched according to CompuBox, and as one of the top earners in all of sports, “Money” Mayweather’s purse reportedly hit a quarter of a billion dollars (against Manny Pacquiao), making him a king of pay-per-view. too But what now excites Mayweather more than money is the chance to create new champions.

To that end, prospects like the undefeated Curmel Moton and Gervonta “The Tank” Davis have gained wisdom under the mentorship of Mayweather, and thanks to a master class from the man himself, you can too — and his words of wisdom count for any sporting goal.

1. Discipline Beats Motivation

“Discipline beats motivation every time,” says Mayweather of getting through those days where you would rather do anything else than train. “Show up, even on the days you don’t feel like it,” he enthuses. And, when those goals seem somewhat out of reach, the boxing great has further advice. “Progress isn’t about going viral,” Mayweather tells M&F. “It’s about getting better, little by little… every day. That’s what greatness is built on.”

2. Focus on Performance and Recovery

“For me, the focus was always on performance and recovery,” reflects the former world champion who always had a huge target on his back. “I looked for ways to fuel my body naturally through hydration, amino acids, and nutrients that kept my energy high and my body resilient.”

Mayweather has once again put his money where his mouth is here, launching his own supplement brand. “Now with One of One, we’ve built products that reflect that same mindset,” he explains. “Everything is designed to support endurance, recovery, and total body wellness—what every athlete needs. Whether you’re in the ring or simply on the grind every day. I trained harder than anyone, and I didn’t take chances with anything that wasn’t proven, so I created something that lives up to those same standards: clean, powerful, and built for results. There are a lot of products out there, but too many cut corners or hide behind hype. I built One of One to deliver real performance: science-backed formulas, top-tier ingredients, and no BS. It’s a full system for athletes who want to work, recover, and win.”

3. Fitness and Longevity Go Hand in Hand

With an unbeaten pro career that spanned from 1996 and 2017, Mayweather came to understand that being the best meant staying ready rather than rushing his prep. It’s a lesson he retains even in retirement. “I still train like a champion—every day,” he says. “Mornings usually start with cardio: running, jump rope, sometimes a swim in the pool. Later in the day I’ll focus on strength and boxing. I don’t need to lift heavy, but I do a lot of high reps, core work, and drills that keep me sharp. Fitness and longevity go hand in hand and I train to stay ready not just physically but mentally, too. It’s part of who I am.

“Stay focused on your goals, be smart about your recovery, and pay attention to what you put in your body,” sums up the boxing sensation. Now you can take that advice to the bank.

