Independence Day is right around the corner which means it’s time to grill out, enjoy some good food, spend time with loved ones, and catch some fireworks!

If you’re looking to make your holiday menu a bit leaner this year without skimping out on the flavor, we’ve gathered recipes from top food brands and nutritionally-minded doctors, who specialize in creating food products and recipes that are free from refined sugars, artificial flavorings, and are filled with good fats, lean proteins, and clean carbs — and did I mention, flavor-packed?

Primal Kitchen’s July Fourth recipes were curated based on a variety of factors including unique spins on the holiday’s foods, Primal Kitchen team members’ personal favorites and ease of use, showing all the way different ways you can use their clean food products that include dips and sauces which are perfect for holiday events. They also aim to incorporate what’s trending in the food world and what’s seasonally relevant; all while staying healthy and not compromising flavor.

From a bun-free “burger” option to summertime pops containing no chemical-laden sugars, here are five healthy and easy recipes that will bring a different type of fireworks to your holiday bash.