Formula E’s 2023 world champion Jake Dennis has been chasing a second title with Team Andretti, racing on tracks across the globe in locations such as Jeddah, Miami, and Monaco. Now readying for action in Jakarta, the 6’ 2” driver managed to stay still long enough in order to talk training with M&F, revealing some of the challenges that taller racers face.

“Yeah, I’m probably a bit too tall to be honest,” jokes Dennis, the British driver who first began racing with karts aged 8 and never looked back. “It definitely has its limitations. Obviously, the biggest one is fitting in the car,” he explains. “Generally, for most of my career, it’s been quite tight. To be fair, Formula E have actually made quite a big car, so this one is a bit of a luxury for me right now, not having my knees sort of bent crazy amounts or my elbows.”

Having competed in Formula 3, Jake Dennis has also served as a development driver, testing Formula 1 cars, so he has tested a wide variety of racing cars. The latest Formula E vehicle is the GEN3 EVO, and while it might be a little roomier than its traditional counterparts, this car can seriously move. In fact, with its capability of 0-60mph in 1.82 seconds, the GEN 3 EVO accelerates 30% faster than a current F1 car.

Still, space is not the only issue that taller drivers like Dennis must navigate. “The other side is my weight,” he tells M&F. “Trying to keep your weight down as a tour driver is always a little bit challenging. They always set these weight limits based around the average racing driver, which is probably 5’ 8” to 5’ 10”, so it’s been challenging.” The overall weight for both driver and car currently sits at 856 kilograms (1,887 pounds). Generally, an individual will need to weigh around 80 kilograms (176 pounds) in order to stay within the rules, so being tall can definitely have its drawbacks.

How Jake Dennis Trains for Formula E

With no power steering in Formula E cars, Jake Dennis explains that his wrists and arms take the most punishment during a race. “The weight of steering is pretty severe, especially on the street circuits,” he explains, noting that muscle fatigue in the shoulders and forearms comes as a result of holding onto the wheel so intensely.

While Dennis does train his core, he explains that the GEN3 EVO car seats fit around the body snugly, so the core is far more supported than in other types of cars. “I just generally try and always focus on strength,” he tells M&F. “Strength training for me is a big thing.” Still, Dennis needs to keep his body mass in-check, so he doesn’t go too heavy on leg day. “I can’t afford to have massive muscular legs, because it would take me way over the weight limit,” he notes.

Dennis splits his upper body sessions into chest/upper back and biceps/triceps days. To replicate the adjustments required in a moving car, he focuses on free weights rather than the fixed direction of machines. To build his shoulders, Dennis performs pullups and bent over rows to prepare for the rigors of the road. The driver does like to use cables, however, and performs exercises like pec flies. “I find the cables super useful for targeting specific areas,” he explains. Whatever the move, Dennis says that he likes to train close to failure without pushing himself to the limit and risking injury.

How Jake Dennis Approaches Nutrition for Formula E

Now living in Monaco, Dennis reveals that the culture of walking has seen his step count increase from 10K in the UK to 18K in recent times. “It’s much nicer to just be outside. The weather’s great!” he beams. Burning those extra calories has been a massive boost for the racer, but he also needs to keep a tight watch of his nutrition to stay within those Formula E weight limits. Dennis explains that his calorie intake during the race season sits at around 1,800 calories, while making sure to his 180 grams of protein.

“I try and stay clear of carbs,” he adds. “My body now is so used to not having them, I don’t really crave them.” This strategy keeps Dennis’ weight just under the 80-kilogram allocation for drivers. “I’m focused on my protein, a little bit of healthy fats, and then I probably hit like maybe 30 to 50 grams of carbs a day, but really not a lot.”

While Dennis does have control over his exercise regime, and his strategy around nutrition, one aspect of racing that he does get a say in is the heat of the race. “It is very hot in inside of the race car,” he shares. “Not just inside a Formula E car, but other sports cars too.” To prepare, Dennis exposes himself to high temperatures via heat chamber sessions or the sauna. “Just to try and get your body acclimatized as best you can,” he explains. “But to be honest, nothing really prepares you for it.”

Dennis will next race Formula E for Team Andretti on June 21, 2025, in Jakarta, where the average temperature for this time of 79.4 °F, 26.3 °C with a humidity factor of more than 80%. Now that’s a tall order.

To follow Jake Dennis on Instagram, click here.