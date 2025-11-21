In August 2025, United States Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced the creation of what they called the Pete and Bobby Challenge. The challenge called for Americans to perform 50 pullups and 100 pushups in any order of preference in 10 minutes or less.

Hegseth expressed that the goal was for military members to show just how fit they truly are.

“We want recruits that are ready to go; that are challenged,” Hegseth said. He and Kennedy were in the Pentagon Athletic Center along with several servicemembers across multiple military branches to push themselves and see who could post the fastest time.

Both Kennedy and Hegseth both reported that they finished in less than six minutes. Others chimed in that they broke five minutes, which was considered an elite time. However, everyone in the room was stunned to find out someone knocked out all 150 total reps in 2 minutes and 43 seconds. That someone was United States Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant DaQuan Hye. .

Hye, who is stationed at the Pentagon, first became aware of the challenge after seeing an email that referenced it along with a request for participants. Hye asked to be a part of it and was accepted. He vividly recalled the energy in the room on that day. Speaking for the Marines that were there, Hye said the objective was clear.

“We wanted to demolish everybody,” he stated with emphasis.

Hye and the other Marines heard the details of the workout and immediately knew they would be at an advantage. That’s because pullups are a part of their usual fitness test, meaning they went into the Pete and Bobby Challenge with an indirect head start. Hye particularly envisioned himself dominating the workout before it even began.

Hye explained, “I just knew that I was really good with pullups.”

Genetics Plus Strategy Equals Victory

Hye is no stranger to training and even acknowledged he was somewhat blessed genetically with his pullup prowess. However, he applied the rule of doing the workout in any combination of his choice by using strategy to take the overall win in the challenge.

“I thought ‘let me knock out as many pushups as I can, and then I’ll pump out the pullups.”

There’s a good chance that others in the PAC had a similar plan, but Hye simply executed flawlessly. He acknowledged that he’s received extra attention around the Pentagon in the days following the video being posted.

“I’ve been called the Pete and Bobby Challenge guy,” Hye noted. “I think the people in the gym will give an extra head nod and fist pump.”

About Show Before Go

Hye acknowledged that he was not always into fitness. The 31-year-old was into show choir when he was in school. His younger self would’ve likely predicted that he’d have a career in music.

“That was what I was into back in high school. I was also really involved with church, singing in church.”

Despite his biological father, grandfather, and uncle all having served in the Marines before him, Hye had no plans on serving himself. However, he finally joined after speaking to a recruiter that came to his job.

“They were persistent,” Hye recalled. “It turned out to be the second-best decision I ever made. The first was my wife.”

From the Pac To The Stage

Hye’s win in the Pete and Bobby Challenge may have generated some momentum for him. Since then, he had prepped for and competed in a NPC bodybuilding show, which he also won his class in. He is now preparing to compete at the NPC Nationals, where he could potentially earn his IFBB Pro League card as a Men’s Physique athlete.

Whether it’s onstage, out in the field, or wearing the nation’s cloth, Hye strives to not only be a positive example but to stay ready and always give his best. That is also what he says can help any American interested in service, fitness, or any other endeavor they are passionate about.

“Going for it or giving it a try will not set you back in life. There is no downside.”

Hye’s Tips

Cardio is a Must

Obviously running is required in the military, but Hye found that being better at cardio makes him a better athlete. Whenever possible, he focuses on an elliptical or other cardio machine so he can stay in shape without compromising his joints any more than necessary.

“I want to try to optimize my cardio but minimize the stress done to my body.”

Prioritize the Weaknesses

Hye knew his advantages going into the Pete and Bobby Challenge, which was the pullups and cardio. That was why he did pushups first. Saving the strengths for later helped him max out his sub-three-minute time. That theory could be applied in all aspects of fitness when making a training plan.

Hye said, “If you’re trying to get better at pullups, do more of them. If it’s pushups, start with those.”

Stay Consistent

Sometimes keeping things simple is really the most effective way. Hye’s advice is not complicated, but that is also why it makes sense. Even something as basic as maintaining a regular training schedule and not missing meals is something that Hye feels could be a big difference for any goal.

“Whether it’s powerlifting, bodybuilding, whatever, just staying consistent is the main thing to do.”

M&F Senior Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.