Many Americans grew up knowing five branches of military service – Marines, Army, Navy, Air Force, and the Coast Guard. In 2019, a sixth branch was added with the creation of the Space Force, whose purpose is to secure the nation’s interest in, from, and to space.

There had been discussions about establishing a Space branch of the military going back to post-World War II, but now it is established and growing at a rapid pace. Being a member of the Space Force means to be a part of American history because the work they do now can impact generations to come. That is not lost on USSF Lieutenant Natalie Nicks, who is an active Guardian for this new branch.

“We’re building things as we go along that work for us as a cyberspace unit,” Nicks explained. “We get to call the shots, and nothing is set in stone for us. I love that we are able to set the mold that will be in service for years to come. It’s very exciting.”

Nicks grew up in Pensacola, Florida and had no previous military connections before she began her service, but she was an avid athlete who played multiple sports. She excelled at basketball and in the classroom. Her goal was to be in the Air Force Academy. Both of her parents were ambitious, and she inherited that gift from both of them.

“From there, it was about staying sharp,” said Nicks. “The standards there are insane.”

After graduation, she found her way to Colorado Springs, Colorado. Traveling for college was not common in her family, and she was proud of being able to say she could and did.

“The Academy changed the trajectory of my life.”

Fitness is a must to be a Guardian

During her senior year at the Academy, she and other cadets heard about the Space Force, which was developing at that time. After doing some research on her own, she applied and was selected to become a Space Force Guardian. She is currently stationed at Patrick Space Force Base in Melbourne, Florida.

Nicks and other Guardians are required to be in excellent physical shape as all servicemembers in all branches are. A key difference with her branch is that their fitness activity can be tracked because they wear Garmin smartwatches, which are being used as a two-year study to supplant physical fitness assessments.

“It tracks all of our physical activity,” said Nicks. The watches track both cardiorespiratory fitness and physical activity. The watches document that activity and verifies that the Guardian wearing it is fit for duty.

“We don’t have to take the fitness tests as long as we comply with the watch’s surveys,” she said. “This holds you accountable 24/7. I love this.”

It would not be hard for Nicks to be consistent because fitness is something that she has a strong connection with personally.

“I can go hit the weights or go on a run, and it fills my cup.”

Guardian and GridIron

Nicks never gave up her athletic passion, and she doesn’t only have to maintain it during her career. While she was in Colorado, she discovered the Women’s National Football Conference, a women’s tackle football league. She said she watched her brothers and cousins play and always wanted to, knowing it was impossible at that time. This league re-opened that door thanks to tryouts for the Denver Bandits, and she was glad to walk through.

Nicks recalled, “I went to tryouts on a Saturday and fell in love.” She eventually found her way to Biloxi, Mississippi, the home of the Mississippi Panthers. Nicks plays outside receiver for the Panthers, and they concluded the 2024 season as league champions.

“We picked up the national championship in June. Our receiving core is incredible.”

The 2025 season will be the league’s sixth, and the Panthers will go into that season as the hunted instead of the hunters. Nicks is not worried and looks forward to being back on the field. Her training for the Space Force will help her stay sharp for next season thanks to being a part of the Guardian Resilience Team (GRT), an initiative focused on establishing a Holistic Health program for their branch, similar to the Holistic Health and Fitness (H2F) program that the U.S. Army has.

“GRT crafts training and nutrition plans, they stretch us out, and our programs are way more functional,” she explained. Part of that training may include sled pushes, squats, and other exercises that both meet the criteria for their watches and transfers to the football field.

“It’s awesome because they go hand-in-hand.”

A Different Type of Service

Nicks is a positive example that shows people with dreams of athletics don’t have to sacrifice them for service. You can be in the military and excel in sports at a high level. She is pursuing a Master’s degree as well. Nicks hopes that her example shows kids that they don’t have to give one up for the other, and they should not put limitations on what they think is possible. Whether it is through military service or community service, she hopes young Americans will do their best and give their best when their turns arrive.

“I’m just trying to connect to that young community, pour into them, and let them know that there is no limit to what we can do,” she said confidently. “There is no reason why we can’t do anything we set our minds to.”

