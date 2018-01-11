S.W.A.T.'s Kenny Johnson on How to Always Win an Arm Wrestling Match

Veteran actor Kenny Johnson looks comfortable holding a gun.

And that’s because he’s had plenty of practice as a series regular in hits such as Sons of Anarchy and The Shield as well as his new show, S.W.A.T. Along with a familiarity with firearms being in his genes—he says a relative was one of the inventors of the Mossberg shotgun—being locked and loaded is what he prefers.

“I look for characters who are conflicted or flawed,” Johnson says. “If they end up being a good cop or rogue, I seem to physically fit the mold.” But S.W.A.T. presented a unique twist to a familiar role for Johnson: As Dominique Luca on the reboot of the ’70s cop classic, he’s a cop who’s as good at busting bad guys as he is at arm wrestling.

As a former world-champion arm wrestler, Johnson found the role wasn’t a stretch for him to play. So does that mean he’s had to prove himself against his muscular co-star Shemar Moore? “Shemar’s not going to ask me to arm wrestle,” Johnson says. “He knows he can’t beat me.”

Arm wrestle like a champ

To be the best arm wrestler in the tourney or at your local watering hole, follow these tips from Johnson.

1. Do pullups: "You need strong arms and hands and a strong back," Johnson says. For me, pullups do this.

2. Act fast: "A good jump off the start is necessary," says Johnson. "As soon as I hear, 'Go,' I'll have him an inch from being pinned before he starts."

3. Train often: "Practice with other arm wrestlers," Johnson says. "If you practice counter-technique against things you suck at, you'll get better."