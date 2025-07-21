Nutritionists have long tried to tell us the difference between hunger and cravings, but while feeling full generally requires filling the stomach, satisfying specific cravings can be far more complex. Fortunately, Dr Josh Axe, a clinical nutritionist and the co-founder of Ancient Nutrition explains that by understanding our cravings, we can digest better quality foods rather than simply jumping towards junk.

“Cravings aren’t your enemy,” wrote Dr Axe recently, in an informative post for his 1.3 million plus Instagram followers. “They’re signals from your body,” he explained, noting that choosing to chomp on chocolate could be a clue that you need more magnesium. “If you’re craving salty snacks, your body needs electrolytes,” he went on. Apparently, a genuine craving (rather than just being greedy) is more about the nutrition that it offers than its calorific value. “If your craving sugar, your body needs blood-sugar support. If your craving red meat, your body needs iron. If you’re craving fried foods, your body needs healthy fats,” he concluded getting specific about our sad snacking habits. Here’s what you need to know.

Chocolate Cravings = More Magnesium

Magnesium helps to produce energy and regulates muscle, nerve, and heart function, yet more than half of the US population fails to mee the guidelines for magnesium intake of around 410mg per day for men and 310mg for women. “Reach for dark cacao, cooked green leafy vegetables, nuts, and/or a high-quality magnesium supplement,” says Dr Axe.

Salty Cravings = Enhance Your Electrolytes

When the body is becoming dehydrated, it is essential to enhance our electrolyte intake, because these minerals are important for nerve function and muscle contractions, but foods like heavily salted chips or fries will only disrupt our fluid balance further. Instead, reach for healthier options. “Try celery sticks, cucumber slices or watermelon,” suggests Dr Axe. “Sip coconut water or bone broth and sprinkle a pinch of Celtic Sea salt on your meals.”

Sugar Cravings = Blood Sugar Support

Too much sugar, like the high levels found in desserts and calorie filled coffees, can lead to insulin spikes, making us crave more while getting less out of what becomes a vicious cycle. Instead, “Spice up coffee or yogurt with cinnamon and clove, steep holy basil tea, or try using pumpkin pie spice,” offers Dr Axe. These foods will also offer more magnesium, so it’s a win-win.

Red Meat Cravings = Iron Required from Real Foods

Red meat offers a range of important benefits such as being high in protein and containing an abundance of iron, but choosing greasy burgers or processed products will add plenty of nasties into the mix. Instead, “Enjoy grass-fed steak or organ meats like liver and heart to replenish iron stores, boost energy and support healthy blood,” suggests Dr Axe. “Especially important for women and athletes.”

Fried Food Cravings = Find Healthy Fats

Deep fried food not only poses the risks associated with trans fats, but you’ll also be packing on the pounds if this becomes a regular mealtime habit. “Swap the fryer for real fats: avocado, extra-virgin olive oil, coconut oil or natural almond butter,” suggests Dr Axe. Opting for healthier fats over trans fats is a heart healthy option that won’t compromise your macros. Plus, you could reduce inflammation, absorb more vitamins, and even get a brain boost to boot.

The take home message? When it comes to swapping junk for legitimately healthy foods, “Listen to what your body wants, and give it the real thing,” advises the good doctor.

