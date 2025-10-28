WWE’s Ilja Dragunov is a grappler that harks back to an era of strong-style, technical wrestling, making sure that every move performed in the ring has a purpose. And, as his sweat filled gym sessions show, this Moscow born mat star is just as aggressive with his workouts. Dragunov is a details man when it comes to his training and is a proponent of Zecher movements. Here’s why they are so effective.

What are Zerchers Exercises?

In the 1930s and ’40s, a strongman and weightlifter from St Louis, named Ed Zercher looked for ways to train his lower body without the use of a squat rack. To that end, he would deadlift the bar toward his core and squat from there. These days, people often begin moves like the Zercher squat from a racked position, but whatever type of Zercher lift you are performing, the telltale sign is the fact that the bar must be gripped inside the crook of the elbows. Zercher lifts can be performed in a variety of ways including squats and deadlifts, but they don’t just work the lower body. The range of motion and strength required to keep the bar stable makes it a full body workout that is not for the weak.

Why does Ilja Dragunov Train with Zerchers?

Having torn his ACL during a live event in 2024, Dragunov was forced to build back better before making his return to action on Oct. 17, 2025. During the last year, the ripped Russian has posted his progress, with Zerchers being one of his main moves. But why? Pro wrestler’s often struggle to replicate the physicality of the wrestling ring when inside the gym, but Zercher movements are a great match. As a functional exercise, Zercher’s hit multiple joints and muscle groups, and there is greater emphasis on the arms than having a barbell across the back for a traditional squat.

Zerchers can feel unorthodox, just like dealing with heavy opponents who make unexpected movements. So, the improved stabilization that comes as a result of mastering the moves will pay dividends back in the squared circle.

Zercher Squats

The Zercher squat generates tension throughout the body. While traditional Zercher movements are sans rack, using a squat station or barbell rack to help get into position is certainly a good idea for beginners, however. Once you have the bar between your inner elbows, squat down until your outer elbows meet your thighs, then stand and raise the bar back up for a full rep. Many people find the Zercher position somewhat uncomfortable, and those who subscribe to the ‘No Pain, No Gain’ mentality feel this is part of the gritty process of growing the muscles. Others may opt for an elbow sleeve. It’s an individual preference.

Zercher Deadlifts

Dragunov begins his deadlift with the bar on the ground, but this is an extremely advanced move. If you want to try this out for yourself, make sure to go light and work on form first. You can also begin with the bar already in the crook of your elbow while in a squatted position to place less strain on your back.

Zercher deadlifts work the upper back, quads, glutes, and core, but they also improve arm and grip strength too.

Zercher Pistol Squats

In an incredible feat of strength and functionality that screams “Don’t mess with Dragunov,” the WWE Superstar has also shared his mission with the Zercher pistol squat. The move is “A romance of self-destruction,” according to the man himself, and requires serious heart to work through the burn, because this one-legged Pistol exercise hammers the quads and glutes, while the Zercher modification once again works the arms and core.

With an epic work ethic like Dragunov’s, it’s easy to see why he quickly won the United States championship. The WWE Superstar is currently signed to the SmackDown brand, airing live every Friday on both the USA Network in the United States, and on Netflix internationally, where you can see him dominate the world of pro wrestling just like he takes charge of the weight room.

To follow Ilja Dragunov on Instagram, click here.