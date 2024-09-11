28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
In many cases, a lifter’s leverages, injury history, or both, can frustrate his ability to perform well in large compound movements. Sadly, it’s left many with no choice but to abandon these moves and any variations for redundant sets of isolation training on machines, or movements that don’t provide as much bang for their buck from a strength training perspective. Squats are one of the biggest victims of this problem and this is where the Zercher squat separates itself from the rest.
Barbell back squats can be hard on lifters’ backs if they have a history of injury—or, in some cases, if they have long legs. On a similar note, barbell front squats ask a whole lot of a lifter’s mobility if they want to attempt a clean grip and use full range of motion. A California-style setup can be quite uncomfortable on the deltoids.
To solve all of this, the Zercher squat may be the hidden gem you’ve been missing in your training. Because of the bar’s placement, it allows for a lifter to squat deep while minimizing shear on the lower back. In addition, it doubles as a great core exercise.
There’s no doubt this isn’t a comfortable exercise. But it sure is effective. You should feel a significant amount of added tension in the glutes and hamstrings, due to the placement of the load (more proximal to the hip joint). To get the most out of this movement, take these cues to heart:
Doing this will dull the amount of pressure you feel in your elbows, which will come in quite handy when the weight starts getting heavy. The fat grips will increase the amount of surface area the bar “cuts into” on your arms, and make carrying it much more comfortable.
I’ve found that Olympic lifting shoes, complete with their heel wedge, can cause a lifter to drift too far forward during this lift. Since the elbows are down, it’s harder to correct this propensity when it happens. To remain more vertical, in this case it’s a good idea to stick with flats.
You’re going heavy with a front load, and that’s already the general cue with other front loaded exercises like front squats or front split squats. You can only handle that load in your arms for so long before your upper body begins to fatigue (usually before your lower). With that said, limit your sets to 6 reps or fewer, and if you’re chasing a pump, simply do more sets with slightly shorter breaks in between. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=L7pRGlctRws
Remember that we have many resources at our disposal to train around injuries or to train friendly to unfavorable leverages. The Zercher squat doesn’t have to be a new everyday lift, but it can enter the rotation of effective alternatives to get the most out of your strength workouts with the least collateral damage. Your body will thank you.