Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Basketball

The 10 Most Jacked NBA Players for the 2018-2019 Season

There are a lot of elite physiques hitting the floor this season.

open graph homepage image thumbnail by
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
View Gallery (10)

It takes a lot to step foot on an NBA court. In addition to height, speed, and ball-handling ability, you have to be in elite shape to be able to run up and down the floor nearly every night, month after month.

And while pretty much every NBA player is an above-average athlete, it’s easy to overlook just how chiseled the current players have gotten. For a long time, they were just known for height and wingspan, but now, the best NBA players are also sporting physiques packed with lean muscle that increases their functional strength and makes them a force on the hardwood.

As we gear up for the 2018-2019 season, here are some of the most jacked players you’ll see on the floor this year. 

The 10 Most Jacked NBA Players for the 2018-2019 Season
icon_grid_24 close
1 of 10
close
1 of 10
Lebron James/Instagram
LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Height: 6'8" 
Weight: 250 lbs.

Who else but The King can lead off this list? Lebron James is easily one of the most impressive athletes to ever hit an NBA court—or any professional sport, in general. He’s 6 feet, 8 inches of pure kinetic dominance, and all you have to do is watch some of his workouts on Instagram to see that the effort he puts into the gym is what makes his game one of the best of all time.  

2 of 10
View this post on Instagram

Perfect way to start the week off! #dedicated

A post shared by Dwight Howard (@dwighthoward) on

Dwight Howard/Instagram
Dwight Howard/Instagram
Dwight Howard, Washington Wizards

Height: 6'11" 
Weight: 265 lbs.

Dwight Howard may not be able to stay on one team for long, but those boulder shoulders are forever. Howard’s genetics give him that rare mix where he’s not only tall with long arms, but he has some serious mass and strength behind his movement. That aside, he also hits the weights hard, and is one of the last sights anyone wants to see driving toward them on the court.  

3 of 10
JImmy Butler/Instagram
JImmy Butler/Instagram
Jimmy Butler, Minnesota Timberwolves (For Now)

Height: 6'8" 
Weight: 232 lbs.

Where’s Jimmy Butler going to be playing by the end of the season? Who knows. But wherever it is, he’ll probably find a nice home in their gym. Butler doesn’t flaunt his physique like some other athletes on social media, but just a look at that Instagram post is evidence enough: he’s absolutely ripped.

4 of 10
View this post on Instagram

-#whynot-🤷🏾‍♂️

A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on

Russell Westbrook/Instagram
Russell Westbrook/Instagram
Russell Westbrook, Oklahoma City Thunder

Height: 6'3" 
Weight: 200 lbs.

Westbrook has had one of the more impressive NBA physiques for years now, and it’s showing no signs of slowing down. He’s compact, compared to other players in the league, but he’s also about as lean as they come.

5 of 10
Giannis Antetokounmpo/Instagram
Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Height: 6'11" 
Weight: 242 lbs.

He’s not called “The Greek Freak” for nothing. Giannis Antetokounmpo has only been on the upswing since his rookie season in 2013, and with improvements in his game come improvements in his physique. Just take a look at that Instagram post—it looks like he’s ready for an M&F cover shoot with those arms.

6 of 10
Joel Embiid/Instagram
Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Height: 7' 
Weight: 250 lbs.

And then there’s Joel Embiid, just casually pulling himself up on the rim. Though he’s yet another victim of the “Big Man” injury bug, he never lets those setbacks throw off his time in the gym. You’ve just got to hope he can stay healthy and continue to put up big numbers on the court and bigger weights in the gym.

7 of 10
View this post on Instagram

Activated🙏🏾

A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on

Donovan Mitchell/Instagram
Donovan Mitchell/Instagram
Donovan Mitchell, Utah Jazz

Height: 6'3" 
Weight: 215 lbs.

This will only be Donovan Mitchell’s second year in the league, so expect him to get even bigger in time. But despite his (relatively) smaller frame, he packs a pretty lean, muscular physique. And at 22 years old, he’s already on the road to one of the most impressive NBA bodies for years to come.

8 of 10
View this post on Instagram

Hittem with a “rope-a-dope”

A post shared by Aaron Gordon (@youngheirgordon) on

Aaron Gordon/Instagram
Aaron Gordon/Instagram
Aaron Gordon, Orlando Magic

Height: 6'9" 
Weight: 220 lbs.

Aaron Gordon might not be on everyone’s radar, but look at that Instagram post. The guy is built for success. And he’s just 23! Gordon is primed for a bright future as the face of the Magic, and if his teammates takes his lead in the gym, they should be able to chip away at the elite in the East.

9 of 10
View this post on Instagram

statement jersey

A post shared by Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) on

Blake Griffin/Instagram
Blake Griffin/Instagram
Blake Griffin, Detroit Pistons

Height: 6'10" 
Weight: 250 lbs.

Blake Griffin has always been big. He’s still big. And he’ll continue to be big. He’s one of the constant faces of fitness in the NBA, and his powerhouse physique helped fuel the “Lob City” Clippers for years. Now in Detroit, Griffin is looking as a good as ever.

10 of 10
View this post on Instagram

MediaDay📸: Kawhi in Raptor Red, eh 😉

A post shared by Toronto Raptors (@raptors) on

Toronto Raptors/Instagram
Toronto Raptors/Instagram
Kawhi Leonard, Toronto Raptors

Height: 6'7" 
Weight: 230 lbs.

Kawhi Leonard took his talents north of the border in the offseason, and Raptors fans can rest assured—this is a guy that doesn’t take days off in the gym. Kawhi has had that prototypical NBA body ever since he came into the league: his lean, functional muscle helps fuel his body to All-Star status.

Lebron James in a tank top.
The 10 Most Jacked NBA Players for the 2018-2019 Season
9 WWE Superstars' Training Secrets and Workouts
9 WWE Superstars' Training Secrets
Next Gallery
Topics:
Comments