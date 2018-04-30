‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Demolishes Global Box Office Record With Epic Opening Weekend

The dust has barely settled after Black Panther’s historic box office run, but Disney and Marvel Studios have already smashed records once again with Avengers: Infinity War.

In its opening weekend, Infinity War raked in an estimated $630 million worldwide. That makes it the biggest worldwide opening of all time, according to CNN. The Fate of the Furious held the previous record, bringing in $541 million globally last April.

The record figure undeniably impressive—especially considering the film has yet to open in China, the world’s second-largest movie market by box office revenue.

In addition to its global achievements, Infinity War broke records on the home front. It made an estimated $250 million domestically, sneaking past the $248 million that Star Wars: The Force Awakens earned back in 2015.

Longtime fans likely aren’t surprised by Infinity War’s box-office success, or its popularity with critics. (At the time of publishing, it’s earned an impressive 84% among critics on Rotten Tomatoes.) Since the first trailer, it’s been clear that Infinity War would deliver the explosive matchup between the Avengers and Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, that Marvel fans anticipated since the inaugural Avengers film.

Infinity War assembles more Marvel heroes than any other film, gathering the original Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Dr. Strange, Spider-Man, and more. The stacked cast and the long-awaited showdown were a recipe for box office success—and damn, did they deliver.

Catch Avengers: Infinity War in theaters now.