The Final ‘Predator’ Trailer Is Full of Bloody, Badass Action

The Predators have returned to earth, and they’re ready to hunt. The final trailer for The Predator gives fans their longest look at the alien attackers trying to make a sport out of hunting the human race—and it’s a bloody, action-packed spectacle that director Shane Black has put together.

The cast of the film—including Boyd Holbrook (Logan), Olivia Munn (X-Men: Apocalypse), Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), and Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight)—look like they’re having a blast, and Black looks like he's upped the ante to a 15 on a scale of 1-to-10 for this flick. While it might not be the classic Arnold Schwarzenegger Predator, this film still looks like it will pack a major punch.

Black has given the script a big dose of dark humor, and while that may be a little jarring for classic Predator fans, Black has shown over the years on films like Iron Man 3, Kiss Kiss Bang Bang, and The Nice Guys that he can balance comedy and action as well as anyone in Hollywood.

This film is unleashing some new Predators on Earth, including the “Ultimate Predator,” who seems to also want to hunt his own kind, as well as “Predator Dogs,” which are exactly what you think they are. This movie looks absolutely bonkers—in a good way—and this final trailer shows the bloody action in all its glory.

Take a look:

The Predator will hit theaters on September 14.