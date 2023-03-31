28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Trent Ward is the founder and CEO of Forme (formelife.com), which creates smart fitness mirrors and offers subscription services such as live coaching and on-demand classes.
I met Trent in NYC and got a chance to get hands-on with the Forme Lift. I’ve been skeptical of smart mirrors in the past — I own one and have powered it up five times … if that. Still, Forme’s hardware was impressive and stylish; and more importantly, I liked how it provided up to 200 pounds of total resistance (100 per arm) and offered live coaching via a 4K screen for people who aren’t fans of on-demand training vids.
I spoke with Ward about his journey as a first-time CEO, how he gets the word out about Forme in a crowded market, and the plan for his company if the economy tanks and goes into recession.
M&F Reps Podcast Episodes: Watch or Listen
This episode of M&F Reps is sponsored by Manscaped. Use code REPS20 at checkout at manscaped.com for 20% off and free shipping.
02:28 The importance of having a personal trainer and the benefits of working with one with a product like Forme Studio and Forme Lift. It also discusses the price point and availability of trainers.
03:28 Forme’s focus on style; their product was covered in architecture magazines. Ward believes people need to see the differences between Forme’s hardware and competitors.
04:28 Is the at-home fitness slowing down?
09:06 The youtube video discusses the benefits of strength training and the importance of having a well-rounded program that includes postural work, pulling exercises, and longevity training. The presenter recommends that people start strength training now to achieve long-term health benefits.
12:47 How will a potential for a recession impact the mirror businesses.?
15:28 Ward’s journey as an entrepreneur and mistakes he made early on running Forme.