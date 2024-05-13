Prime Video have touted a new action-comedy as part of its upcoming movie lineup and M&F has the details and first look images as Awkwafina and John Cena are set to play the starring roles in Jackpot.

Set in the “near future” and directed by Paul Feig, who is known for movies such as Bridesmaids and The Heat, the plot for Jackpot sees Awkwafina take up the role of Katie, who wins a grand lottery that has recently been established in California. There is, of course, a catch. This lethal lottery allows for another person to claim the prize should they be able to kill the original winner before sundown.

With millions of dollars at stake, Katie is forced to partner with Noel, an “amateur jackpot protector,” played by John Cena, in order to survive and claim her prize. The movie also stars Simu Liu as Louis Lewis, with he and other characters seeking to get their hands on the cash. The movie, originally titled “Grand Death Lotto” has been developed by Amazon Studios and was written by Rob Yescombe (Outside the Wire).

Awkwafina is a rising star that has gained fame via her rap music, YouTube, and roles in movies such as Crazy Rich Asians and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, a film that starred Simu Liu. John Cena, last seen in a wrestling ring during a surprize cameo at WrestleMania XL in April, has developed a solid reputation for his delivery in the comedy genre and has put in some impressive performances on projects like Train Wreck, Peacemaker, and Ricky Stanicky.

“I think a lot of that is being comfortable with the people around you and being comfortable with the material. Even if it’s not your sense of humor, you have to understand the humor,” said Cena in a previous interview with Collider. “I also know that a lot of the humor rests on me looking like an idiot, so I’m okay with that. I’m okay with looking like an idiot. Some people don’t go there, but I don’t care. You have to get the perspective of funny people and not have any reservations on looking like a dumb-ass.” We salute, you, Super Cena!

When and where can I see Jackpot?

Rated R, Jackpot will premier and stream globally on Prime Video from August 15, 2024