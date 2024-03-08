If you thought that OnlyFans was only reserved for risqué material designed to empty your PayPal account, you might be surprised to learn that the platform is also becoming a place where MMA fight aficionados can take a look at the fastest rising stars in one of Europe’s leading promotions; the Full Contact Contenders League.

Here, M&F has some highly suitable work content for you to read.

Announced March 7, 2024, FCC has announced a partnership with OnlyFans ahead of FCC 37 set to be held in Liverpool, England. In addition to streaming the weigh-ins for the main card, fight fans will also be able to take a look at some of the hottest up and coming stars of the cage for free as preliminary matches are aired at no cost.

One of those potential preliminary matches will see Izzy McGaughey putting on the 4oz gloves for the very first time. Izzy fights out of Manchester Top Team and has an MMA record of 5-1-0. McGaughey will face Shamara Cavalcante who is making her MMA debut.

Also on the card is OnlyFans creator, Sammy Jo Luxton (1-0-0) vs. Agata Truskolaska (0-1-0).

The Full Contact Contenders League has grown from strength to strength since being launched in 2011 by promoter, Adam Teh. Since then, many rookies have gone on to become household names as they journeyed to big leagues like the UFC, including Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, Tom Aspinall, Muhammad Mokaev, and Lerone Murphy.

“As the market leader in subscription social platforms, FCC is thrilled to be partnering with OnlyFans,” says Teh. “We are excited to strengthen the FCC community, by offering fans new and unique ways to connect with and support their favourite fighters. Fans will also benefit from explosive MMA action at our live streamed events, as well as behind the scenes footage, interviews and tutorials from some of the best athletes in MMA. We cannot wait to showcase FCC on OnlyFans!”

FCC 37 will also be available on UFC Fight Pass, with an exciting main card that sees an Interim Light Heavyweight title clash between Wales’ Bobby “The Body Snatcher” Pallett (8-2-1) and Brazil’s Tony Silva (7-3-0). Weigh-ins for the pro-bouts will be streamed exclusively on OnlyFans from 5.30 a.m. EST (10.30AM GMT) on Friday March 8. The preliminary and amateur bouts will be streamed from 9.30am EST (2.30pm GMT) on Saturday 9th March. Now you’ll have a respectable reason to justify that OnlyFans account you signed up for!

For more info on the Full Contact Contenders League visit: https://www.fccmma.com/