While Warner Bros has already released Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story in cinemas in the United States, the documentary is set to come out internationally from November 1. As such, fans are once again gathering online, and in tears, as they recount the tragic struggle of one of the most iconic onscreen superheroes in history. Thankfully, as his message goes, there’s always hope.

The film, originally shown earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival, follows Christoper Reeve’s incredible rise from fledgling actor to legendary movie star and, of course, his career defining portrayal of Clark Kent and the “Man of Steel”. Reeve appeared in dozens of movies and won several awards including an Emmy and a BAFTA, but he is best remembered in cinemas for donning the cape in four Superman movies from 1978 to 1987.

At 6’4″ tall, Reeve underwent intense training to bulk-up his tall, slim frame, and worked out under the supervision of former British weightlifting champion David Prowse. It is understood that his training regime consisted of mornings runs, two-hour weight lifting sessions, and 90-minute sessions on the trampoline. He added 30-pounds to his physique for his first Superman outing and continued working out to prepare for the sequals. The Super/Man documentary was given a limited theatrical release in the U.S. this past September, and is headed U.K. cinema screens from November 1.

Not All Superheroes Wear Capes

In 1995, Reeve tragically shattered his first and second vertebrae after falling from his horse, who had suddenly stopped running before making a jump. As a result, the star was paralyzed from the neck down, but after becoming a quadriplegic, Reeve became a real-life Superman, following a quest to find a cure for spinal cord injuries and advocating for disabled rights.

“I’m a 49-year-old bear of a man and this put tears in my eyes,” wrote YouTube user @Shamall when the original trailer was first uploaded to YouTube in the U.S. “People need to know just how much hope and inspiration this man brought the world.” The clip has subsequently generated well over 7-million-views. “God I’m 44 and balling like a baby at a 3:30 minute trailer,” added user @armondo22.

A Heroic-level Tearjerker

Now that the doc is readying for a wider international release from November 1, emotions are running high once again. Over on the Warner Bros. UK and Ireland YouTube channel, the trailer has received 2.2 million views in a single month.

“I’m crying watching this trailer. What’s gong to happen to me when I watch this documentary?” asked user @screenwriterabdullahh.erak2778. Following his tragic accident, Reeve went through some seriously dark times before accepting his fate and writing an inspirational book titled “Nothing is Impossible”. His desire to think positively in the face of such adversity won him countless more fans while for many, Christopher Reeve also remains the most iconic Superman in cinema history.

The actor, who would have been 72 years of age now, died of a cardiac arrest in 2004, but his legacy certainly lives on. If you haven’t seen the documentary yet, get your tissues ready for an inspiring story that illustrates the

indomitable human spirit. “I am not a hero,” says Reeve in a posthumous quote in the film. “That was a part. I played the part. I’m not that man,” he goes on. Others, poining to the money that he raised for important charities, and the motivation that he brought to others with similar disabilities would rightfully disagree.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeves Story is coming soon to Apple TV and is released in select cinemas internationally on November 1, 2024.