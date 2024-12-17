Sydney Sweeney is proof-positive that no matter how many fans you have, there are always those that want to spew their negativity on social media and take you down. Fortunately, this active actor fights back, so her trolls took a beating.

It all started when Sweeney’s guard was raised thanks to an article in the Daily Mail, that ran photos of the star, who is 27, sunbathing at her mansion in the Florida Keys. But, while the headline of that story celebrated her “incredible bikini body,” the darkest corners of the internet once again took hold in the comments section.

Thankfully, Sweeney, who shot to fame with shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus, struck back. The beauty is set to play the trailblazing female boxer known as “The female Rocky,” Christy Martin in a new biopic, and when it comes to formulating the perfect response to repel the haters, Sweeney proves that actions are louder than words.

Sydney Sweeney Slays the Trolls

Rightly naming, and holding a mirror up, to the dozens of people that body shamed her, the actor (who also fights evil as Marvel’s “Black Cat” in Madame Web), posted a knockout clip that showed a series of mean comments, including slurs like “butterface” and comparisons to Miss Piggy. The hateful comments were then followed with a series of clips of herself working out intensely with truck tires, weighted cables, all while channelling her inner Christy Martin through sweaty boxing sessions.

Proving that there is still hope for the human race, her Insta workout whipped up a ton of positive support. “The thing is these people would never say it in person,” wrote one of her 23 million plus followers. “Miserable, lost, deeply insecure people,” observed another. Sweeney continues to live rent free in the heads of those that would rather take the low road instead of crushing their own goals.

But with traumatic social media experiences leading many people towards body dysmorphia, the Cleveland Clinic says that obsessing about our flaws makes us feel judged and creates feelings of shame about our appearance. When it comes to being unfairly compared to visions of perfection, even Hollywood stars are made to feel inadequate. Still, perhaps it is those that make the hurtful comments who are most in need of some help.

Follow Sydney Sweeney’s empowering posts on Instagram.