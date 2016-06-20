Best Haircuts for Guys with Thinning Hair

We’ll admit it: the moment you notice that your hair is starting to thin is rough. But it’s nothing to be embarrassed about—a full head of hair does not make the man. “A well-dressed, confident, and articulately groomed man is much sexier,” says Janelle Eide, American Crew International All-Star. “As an expert in the field of cutting and styling masculine shapes, my first piece of advice is to work with what you have instead of what you are mourning,” she says. “Too often, men hang onto length to compensate for density. This can make the situation worse.” Instead, working with your barber to find an optimum length could make your hair look fuller.

Secondly, maintain the hair you have and recover some hair loss by getting on the right treatments, starting with shampoo. “Try American Crew’s Hair Recovery + Thickening Shampoo,” Eide recommends. “It will prolong the life of your existing hair while making it appear thicker and fuller. Follow up with a daily conditioner to tone and invigorate the scalp. An invigorated scalp promotes blood flow, which promotes hair growth.” 

Eide’s go-to trick for faking fullness is using a blow dryer. “After applying American Crew Hair Recovery Foam, blow dry hair for maximum volume and density.” Need a visual? Check out these six examples of well-groomed men whose hair happens to be thinning.

Bruce Willis

“Proving that bald is beautiful, focus on a healthy shaving and scalp regime,” says Eide. After removing a steamy towel from your head, apply a shaving oil, such as The Art of Shaving Pre-Shave Oil ($25, Amazon.com), to soften the hair. Next, apply a shave gel if there are moles to watch out for, like NIVEA MEN Sensitive Shaving Gel with Skin Guard ($6.45, Amazon.com). Otherwise, choose a rich shaving cream—try Neutrogena Men Sensitive Skin Shave Cream ($7.47, Amazon.com)—over the top of the oil. Shave with the grain first. Repeat the scalp preparation, starting with a steamy towel before applying product and shave against the grain on the second pass. Finish with a cold, wet towel and an aftershave lotion, like Dove Men+Care Post Shave Balm ($5.32, Amazon.com). Looking to indulge? “There is nothing better than visiting your favorite barber for this luxury service,” says Eide.

Jude Law

“Wearing his hair at a clippered length, he owns this look,” says Eide. “A sheer application of American Crew Forming Cream ($10.71, Amazon.com) will give this length a healthy sheen without looking greasy.” To get the look when he wears his hair with a little more length, use a small dosage of Forming Cream on dry hair.

Jason Statham

“Here is a powerful male owning what he has and making no apologies for what he lacks,” Eide says. “His cut calls for the same protocol as Jude Law but the product application will be different because of the hair’s density.” Use a small dosage of a cream, such as AXE Natural Look Understated Cream ($5.96, Amazon.com), on dry hair to reduce fuzzy looking hair minus a shiny scalp.

Andy Roddick

“I’m sure one of the last things to notice here is his male pattern baldness,” says Eide. “When losing hair at your crown, request to have that hair tapered into your style to remove bulk at the halo.” Here the hair is clippered on the sides and razored on top with some tapering at the hairline and crown. Use a small dosage of defining paste; try Kérastase Densifique Baume Densité Homme ($35, kerastase-usa.com).

Keifer Sutherland

“Looking good 24 hours/7 days a week!” Eide says. “Ask your hairstylist for a razor cut for added texture.” Finish with American Crew Classic Fiber ($11.51, Amazon.com) on dry hair, which has low shine and strong hold so it gives hair a little extra help standing up and also works to combat curl.

Daniel Craig

“Bond confirms not all thinning hair needs to be cut short or spiky,” says Eide. “Here is a refined look cut with the shears to maintain a bit of length, detailing the hairline with some razor work.” Run a small dosage of a light hold lotion, such as Eufora Hero for Men Grooming Cream ($19.99, Amazon.com), through dry hair to set in place. If the hair needs a little more support, pepper in some American Crew Boost Powder ($13.66, Amazon.com) at the roots.

