Best Haircuts for Guys with Thinning Hair

We’ll admit it: the moment you notice that your hair is starting to thin is rough. But it’s nothing to be embarrassed about—a full head of hair does not make the man. “A well-dressed, confident, and articulately groomed man is much sexier,” says Janelle Eide, American Crew International All-Star. “As an expert in the field of cutting and styling masculine shapes, my first piece of advice is to work with what you have instead of what you are mourning,” she says. “Too often, men hang onto length to compensate for density. This can make the situation worse.” Instead, working with your barber to find an optimum length could make your hair look fuller.

SEE ALSO: The Ultimate Skin Care Guide for Men

Secondly, maintain the hair you have and recover some hair loss by getting on the right treatments, starting with shampoo. “Try American Crew’s Hair Recovery + Thickening Shampoo,” Eide recommends. “It will prolong the life of your existing hair while making it appear thicker and fuller. Follow up with a daily conditioner to tone and invigorate the scalp. An invigorated scalp promotes blood flow, which promotes hair growth.”

Eide’s go-to trick for faking fullness is using a blow dryer. “After applying American Crew Hair Recovery Foam, blow dry hair for maximum volume and density.” Need a visual? Check out these six examples of well-groomed men whose hair happens to be thinning.