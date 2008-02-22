15 Exercises for Massive Forearms
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Build Popeye-sized arms and take your strength to a new level.Read article
Here's what 5, 10, 15, and 20 percent body fat really look like.Read article
These girls with muscles may inspire more than the muscular men out there.Read article
Want a physique like a WWE superstar? Obey these weightlifting laws.Read article
HEY, HARDBODIES!
Think you've got what it takes to model for MUSCLE & FITNESS or MUSCLE & FITNESS HERS? Send your contact info and best digital images to:
Erica Schultz
Photo Coordinator
eschultz@amilink.com
or
Eric Velazquez
Senior Online Editor
eschultz@amilink.com
Photos and contact info may also be mailed to:
Erica Schultz
M&F/M&F HERS Photo Coordinator
21100 Erwin St.
Woodland Hills, CA 91367.
*Men should wear shorts and be shirtless; women should wear a sports bra and shorts or swimwear.
Additional Information:
>> Digital files should not be larger than 1.5 MB or smaller than 100K
>> No cell phone camera photos will be accepted
>> Photos must be in focus and taken with sufficient lighting
>> Professional and amateur photos welcome
>> Please include a variety of poses
>> Photos must be current, as models need to be ready to shoot with minimal notice
>> Photos cannot be returned