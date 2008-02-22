HEY, HARDBODIES!

Think you've got what it takes to model for MUSCLE & FITNESS or MUSCLE & FITNESS HERS? Send your contact info and best digital images to:

Erica Schultz
Photo Coordinator
eschultz@amilink.com
or
Eric Velazquez
Senior Online Editor
eschultz@amilink.com

Photos and contact info may also be mailed to:

Erica Schultz
M&F/M&F HERS Photo Coordinator
21100 Erwin St.
Woodland Hills, CA 91367.

*Men should wear shorts and be shirtless; women should wear a sports bra and shorts or swimwear.

Additional Information:

>> Digital files should not be larger than 1.5 MB or smaller than 100K
>> No cell phone camera photos will be accepted
>> Photos must be in focus and taken with sufficient lighting
>> Professional and amateur photos welcome
>> Please include a variety of poses
>> Photos must be current, as models need to be ready to shoot with minimal notice
>> Photos cannot be returned