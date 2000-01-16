For two and a half weeks, FitOps camp candidates greet 6 a.m. with a routine of bird-dog stretches and light running, followed by any host of weight-training sessions—from deadlifts to squats to power cleans. Then comes a cooldown session of light stretching to help with recovery.

It’s equal parts Parris Island and Barry’s Bootcamp, but the regimen, discipline, education, and camaraderie blend that FitOps provides is what most of these veterans have been seeking ever since their military careers came to an end—a return to normalcy.

Class Is in Session: A Day in the Life at FitOps Camp

Close gallery popup button
1 OF 12
Back to intro

Morning Motivation

After the FitOps team circles in for a quick motivational speech from their squad leader, the workout session begins. 

Time to Train...

The workout session can include a long-distance run…

...And Train

…deadlifting…

...And Train

…chest work…

...And Train

…and squats…

...And Recover

…as well as recovery sessions. A shower and breakfast follow the morning workout. 

Learning to Heal

Lunch is sandwiched between a pair of four-hour education sessions normally consisting of anatomy and training fundamentals.

Fueling the Fire

Director of Nutrition Bobby Somers prepares meals for candidates.

Teamwork Is Key

Teamwork is the name of the game at FitOps camp, whether it’s members playing pickup basketball…

All-Hands-In Camaraderie

… or encouraging each other to squeeze out that extra pullup. It’s the all-hands-in camaraderie FitOps provides for its candidates that most members struggle to regain once they’ve hung up their uniforms.

Well-Rounded Fitness

Candidates are trained in various training techniques including strength, mobility, recovery, and endurance.

Supporting Each Other

After dinner, candidates split into groups to further discuss the day’s material before calling it a night. Then they wake up and do it all over again.

Topics: