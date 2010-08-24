With the 2010 Mr. Olympia, the biggest bodybuilding spectacular on the planet, speeding toward us at warped speed, "The Worldwide Leader in Sports" has taken notice.

On Wednesday at 4 p.m. EST, ESPN2's SportsNation will showcase the IFBB Pro League's elite – Phil Heath, Dexter Jackson, Kai Greene, Hidetada Yamagishi and Dennis Wolf – as they discuss NFL football and, of course, the 2010 Mr. Olympia on September 24-25. It's an incredible opportunity for the sport of bodybuilding to reach a broader audience while offering a handful of the finest pros in the game a well-deserved spotlight on national TV.

Said Heath, "I have a chance to be recognized as a top bodybuilder by ESPN, and it's definitely a moment I'll never forget. I'm very excited to represent the IFBB Pro League and its fans in something that hasn't been done in more than a decade. I'd like to thank FLEX, Muscle & Fitness and ESPN for making this Big Kid's dream come true!"

Added Jackson, "It's awesome, man. I can't even tell you how cool this feels. I'm a sports fanatic, so anything we talk about, I'm down. I'm ready to rock!"

WHAT: 2010 Mr. Olympia's elite on ESPN2's SportsNation

WHEN: Wednesday, August 25, 2010 at 4 p.m. EST

WHO: Dexter Jackson, Kai Greene, Phil Heath, Hidetada Yamagishi and Dennis Wolf

FOR MORE INFO: on ESPN2's SPORTSNATION Go here

*Catch ESPN2's SportsNation Monday-Friday at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and midnight EST