9 Things You Should Know About Sugar

Americans eat an average of 17 teaspoons of sugar a day, which adds up to 57 pounds per year. Considering that the 2015-2020 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommends no more than about 200 calories (about 12 teaspoons) of sugar per day, that's a concerning amount.

Whether or not you're a sweets person, there's no denying that sugar can add pounds to your frame without any nutritional value—but it's hard for many to keep away from it. It's in everything from yogurt to sports drinks, protein bars, and more.

To learn more about this delectable substance, we pulled together some sweet (and some not-so-sweet) facts about this tasty ingredient.