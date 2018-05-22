10 Ways to Naturally Increase Your Sex Drive

When your sex drive decreases, it’s easy to get freaked out. But the great news is that there are plenty of things you can do to naturally boost your sex drive. Better yet, you can do so without having to turn to supplements or weird “tricks.”

In my online sex therapy courses, I use what I call the Five Foundations model (Physical, Mental, Emotional, Sensual, and Relational) to help you evaluate your sex drive. All of these categories play huge roles in your sex drive. All of them touch on key issues in your life beyond the bedroom that can nevertheless affect your sex drive.

Here are 10 ways to increase your sex drive naturally.