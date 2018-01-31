5 Kick-ass Outdoor Workouts to Torch Calories and Get Ripped

1. Rock Climbing

Calorie Burn: 837 per hour

Get a Grip

The whole world melts away when you're high up on a rock face with nothing between you and the deck but 10mm of rope and your grip on the rock. And that’s what’s beautiful about rock climbing: There are no full-length mirrors and no babes to impress, it’s just you, your partner, the route, and in many cases, killer views.

“I love the individual challenge,” says Kris Peters, who has made a name for himself training world-renowned rock climbers like Daniel Woods and Emily Harrington. “It’s you against the rock up there, and it’s an incredibly self-satisfying feeling when you complete something you’ve worked so hard for.” To get started, find a guide and take a class or two that’ll get you up on real rock on Day 1 and give you a feel for the sport. If it suits you, get more practice at a climbing gym and, in the process, look for a more experienced partner who’ll show you the ropes—literally.

What it works

“Climbing is a very upper-body- dominant sport,” says Peters, whose Black Mountain Training specializes in climbing- and mountaineering-specific strength. “The three biggest muscle groups that are going to get worked are biceps, lats, and forearms.”

Pros

Climb enough, and your upper body will be rock-hard. The mental focus it requires also makes it a form of meditation to some. You clear your head and work the route, and when it’s done, you’ve accomplished something incredible.

Cons

“On outdoor rock, you’re always going to need a climbing partner and a ton of wicked expensive gear,” Peters says. Plus, access to outdoor rock is quite limited. “That’s why a lot of people go to the gym—all you need is your harness and your shoes since most gyms already have everything else you need.” Also, lots of climbers have skinny legs for a reason. And then there’s the considerable fear factor of dangling from a rope high off the ground. Try to remember that climbing is a technical sport—dependent on strong ropes that are anchored to a system that will support your fall—and not a risky one, as long as you follow safety protocols.