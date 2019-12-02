How many New Year’s resolutions have you made that you actually kept? Probably not too many, considering only about 8% of people actually keep their New Year’s resolutions. But why is this? Are New Year’s resolutions really that hard to stick to? Or are you making these common New Year’s resolutions mistakes?

Your resolutions doesn’t have to be difficult or impossible to reach, so make this year different. The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results, so let’s get to the root of the problem and find out what’s causing you to not follow through on your goals.

Here, we list some of the most common New Year’s resolutions mistakes and the best way to avoid them to keep you running to your goals this year .