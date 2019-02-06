5 Ways Social Media Is Messing with Your Brain (And How to Fix It)

Comparing Yourself to Your Peers

With social media at the forefront of today’s society, we’re constantly faced with curated squares of perfection; perfect lives, perfect homes, perfect bodies. Sometimes, comparisons motivate and fuel us to improve our own lives. However, social comparison can lead us down a bad path, according to a study in The Journal of Social Media in Society. In another study, 112 women "were randomly assigned to spend 10 minutes browsing their Facebook account, a magazine website, or an appearance-neutral control site before completing state measures of mood, body dissatisfaction, and appearance discrepancies (weight- face, hair, and skin-related)."

The report found that people who browsed Facebook were in a more negative mood than those who went through the alternatives. With access to billions of curated accounts at our fingertips, it’s easy for us to envy the little squares of life that we’re viewing.

The solution? Recognize that their feed is meant to only show you what they want you to see. For example, you open Instagram and see a photo of someone with prominent abs and the quad sweep of a Greek god. In an instant, you’ll start comparing your legs or your core to theirs without realizing that they’ve been cutting water for days in preparation of a bodybuilding show. Comparison is detrimental when you start asking yourself why you aren’t at their level yet but it's beneficial when you use their physique as something to strive for.