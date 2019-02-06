SOPA Images / Getty
Edge
5 Ways Social Media Is Messing with Your Brain (And How to Fix It)
FOMO, constant comparisons, misinformation—there are so many ways "social" interaction can screw with your head.
In 2003, everyone was glued to one of the first social networking sites, MySpace, and since then people all around the world have relied on it for social interaction, medical advice, dating advice, and so much more. Now, with the introduction of mobile-first social networks, smartphone users have the social media world at their fingertips.
Social media is a great way to share your PRs, find new workouts and connect with old friends. But, how do you know when healthy social media consumption turns unhealthy? Here are some ways to spot unhealthy social media use and how to fix it.
1 of 5
Artur Debat / Getty
2 of 5
Cultura Exclusive / Manuel Sulzer / Getty
3 of 5
Peter Dazeley / Getty
4 of 5
Manuel Breva Colmeiro / Getty
5 of 5
Bazak Gurbuz Derman / Getty