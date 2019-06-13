FDA Ordered to Return Five Truckloads of DMAA to Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals

This week, the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta, Georgia, handed down a ruling that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must return $19 million worth of products containing DMAA (1,3-Dimethylamylamine) that the government agency seized from Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals back in October 2017. Though the sale of DMAA is still prohibited, the manner in which the FDA seized Hi-Tech’s property was declared unlawful by the court, leading to the return of what was originally five tractor-trailers worth of their products.

Hi-Tech’s CEO, Jared Wheat, called the FDA’s seizure of the ingredient, "an extreme act of overreach.” He continued, “This is not about mistakes. This is not about negligence. This is not about incompetence. This is about intentional wrongdoing."

In a press release sent out by the company, Hi-Tech summed up its position by saying, “In short, the Government has not adequately explained its reasons for keeping Defendants' property in a state of limbo for eighteen months.”

For more from Wheat, you can check out a video from Hi-Tech's Instagram page below.