A Guide to Every Movie in the 'Rocky' Franchise

It's had its ups and downs, but the 'Rocky' franchise is undeniably one of the most recognizable in sports movie history.

by
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
The Rocky franchise is one of the most iconic in sports movie history, and it launched Sylvester Stallone to unexpected Hollywood stardom. But like any series of films, it’s had its ups and downs. 

From the original Oscar-winning 1976 film Rockyto the third, fourth, and fifth sequels no one asked for, to the well-received spinoff, Creed, the franchise is a rollercoaster. With Creed II premiering on November 21, we've put together a guide to the entire series thus far. 

Click through for our take on every Rocky movie from 1976 to 2018. If you're feeling inspired, you can even watch the first five movies for free on YouTube

A Guide to Every Movie in the 'Rocky' Franchise
ullstein bild / Getty
Rocky (1976)

The original Oscar-winning, rags-to-riches tale that popularized the consumption of raw eggs, the pummeling of raw meat, and the raw screams of “Adrian!”

LEGACY: Sylvester Stallone’s career (for better and for worse).

Michael Ochs Archives / Getty
Rocky II (1979)

The inevitable Apollo-Rocky rematch film, in which Rocky has a child, does one-arm pullups, carries lumber on his back, and withstands a beating from Apollo Creed to even the score.

LEGACY: “Yo, Adrian, I did it!”

Michael Ochs Archives
Rocky III (1982)

Rocky becomes rich and famous, contemplates retirement, is challenged by Clubber Lang (Mr. T), races Apollo on the beach, and rope-a-dopes Clubber into a knockout.

LEGACY: Survivor’s “Eye of the Tiger,” the gym song to end all gym songs.

Sunset Boulevard / Getty
Rocky IV (1985)

The apex of Reagan-era cinema. Rocky is challenged by the steroid-addled, Creed-murdering Ivan Drago (Dolph Lundgren), chops down trees in Siberia, beats Drago, and pleas for perestroika.

LEGACY: The true beginning of the end of the Cold War.

United Artists / Getty
Rocky V (1990)

Rocky loses his money, trains a boxing protégé named Tommy Gunn (Tommy Morrison), neglects his kid (Stallone’s real-life son Sage), and winds up fighting Gunn on the street.

LEGACY: There’s such a thing as too many sequels.

MGM / Courtesy of Everett Collection
Rocky Balboa (2006)

A retired and widowed Rocky opens an Italian restaurant, struggles to connect with his son (again), finds new romance, and then winds up fighting a guy named Mason Dixon (Antonio Tarver).

LEGACY: A nice do-over to ease the pain from Rocky V.

Warner Bros. / Courtesy of Everett Collection
Creed (2015)

Creed’s son, Adonis (Michael B. Jordan), craving a boxing career, tracks down Rocky to train him for a fight against the light-heavyweight champ.

LEGACY: Proof that the Rocky franchise can endure—and even improve—without Stallone at its center.

Warner Bros. Pictures
Creed II (2018)

The younger Creed trains for a fight against the spawn of Russian chemical experiment Ivan Drago, who once cruelly executed Creed’s dad in the ring.

LEGACY: Maybe it’ll convince Vladimir Putin to chill.

