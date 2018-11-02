A Guide to Every Movie in the 'Rocky' Franchise

The Rocky franchise is one of the most iconic in sports movie history, and it launched Sylvester Stallone to unexpected Hollywood stardom. But like any series of films, it’s had its ups and downs.

From the original Oscar-winning 1976 film Rocky, to the third, fourth, and fifth sequels no one asked for, to the well-received spinoff, Creed, the franchise is a rollercoaster. With Creed II premiering on November 21, we've put together a guide to the entire series thus far.

If you're feeling inspired, you can even watch the first five movies for free on YouTube.