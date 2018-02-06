Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine

We Rate The Best Tasting Brands of Kombucha

See how these living beverages that promote digestive health stack up.

Brian Klutch / M+F Magazine
Kombucha—the fizzy, fermented, living beverage made from bacteria, yeast, sugar, and tea—has been around for 2,000 years, but it’s never been more popular. According to data from Square, kombucha sales in the U.S. are 12 times higher than they were three years ago. Which is positive news for Americans' guts—and their overall health. 

Kombucha has a lot of benefits,” says Jennifer Agustines, R.D. “It’s really good for promoting digestive health, and it has antioxidants. Just make sure it’s raw.” To find out which ’booch tastes best, we had staffers try and rate five of them from 1 (nasty) to 5 (awesome).

Courtesy of Health-Ade
1. HEALTH-ADE CAYENNE CLEANSE

M&F TASTE RATING: 1.67
Most staffers were ill-prepared for this one’s kick. “My throat is still burning,” said copy editor Jeff Tomko. But not everyone hated it. “Bold and gingery,” noted editorial production director Russell Mendoza.

Courtesy of Revive
2. REVIVE BOOGIE DOWN

M&F TASTE RATING: 2.78
“Good but weak” seemed to be the consensus. “It tastes like flat beer,” said editorial assistant Erin Alexander. On the plus side, the dietitian liked its ingredients and wasn’t bothered by the 8 grams of sugar.

Courtesy of Kevita
3. KEVITA PINEAPPLE PEACH

M&F TASTE RATING: 4.11
This fruity offering proved more likable than Tom Hanks. “Reminds me of a mimosa,” said Web producer Tom Briechle. “Not bad!” The bonus: It packs a decent amount of organic caffeine (80mg per bottle).

Courtesy of GTS
4. GT’S MULTI-GREEN

M&F TASTE RATING: 2.44
“Visually, it looks like the Jolly Green Giant took a leak,” quipped deputy editor Zack Zeigler. “Tastes like liquid grass,” added associate production director Victor Kim. But the dietitian loved this one: “It’s got a lot of good greens.”

Courtesy of BAO
5. BAO CULTURED HIBISCUS

M&F TASTE RATING: 2.00
One thing is certain: People were not a fan of this one’s aftertaste. The dietitian, however, was onboard. “This one is fine,” said Agustines. “It’s definitely raw, and it doesn’t have any bad ingredients.”

