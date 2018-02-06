We Rate The Best Tasting Brands of Kombucha

Kombucha—the fizzy, fermented, living beverage made from bacteria, yeast, sugar, and tea—has been around for 2,000 years, but it’s never been more popular. According to data from Square, kombucha sales in the U.S. are 12 times higher than they were three years ago. Which is positive news for Americans' guts—and their overall health.

“Kombucha has a lot of benefits,” says Jennifer Agustines, R.D. “It’s really good for promoting digestive health, and it has antioxidants. Just make sure it’s raw.” To find out which ’booch tastes best, we had staffers try and rate five of them from 1 (nasty) to 5 (awesome).