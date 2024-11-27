Primal Meat Snacks

Where health and convenience collide, the Grab-and-go, protein-packed beef sticks are low-sodium, low carbohydrate, and low fat and each stick offers 6 to 8 grams of protein and zero sugar.

Black Friday Deal: $23.19 on Amazon (Normally $28.99)

10-count and 20-count packs will be up to 20% off on Amazon