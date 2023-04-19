28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.
The Cruz BlenderCap ($129) was created by former Apple engineers and is marketed as “the most powerful, compact, and portable blender” around. That could be true.For the $129 price tag, you get the Cortes Silver 32-ounce vacuum-insulated wide-mouth bottle, a collapsible silicone funnel, and a USB-C charging cable.
We can tell you that when we tested it, its 18,000-RPM motor powered by nine lithium-ion batteries made light work of ice, fruits, veggies, and everything else we dumped into our smoothies and shakes. And that’s all we cared about in terms of performance.
It wasn’t overly loud, either. Ninjas we’ve tested in the past were far noisier and ate up farm more counter space.
Another thing we liked was the portability and compatibility with any wide-mouth bottle. Cruz sells bottles in various colors, but you’re not chained to using theirs, which is cool.
