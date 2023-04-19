The Cruz BlenderCap ($129) was created by former Apple engineers and is marketed as “the most powerful, compact, and portable blender” around. That could be true.For the $129 price tag, you get the Cortes Silver 32-ounce vacuum-insulated wide-mouth bottle, a collapsible silicone funnel, and a USB-C charging cable.

We can tell you that when we tested it, its 18,000-RPM motor powered by nine lithium-ion batteries made light work of ice, fruits, veggies, and everything else we dumped into our smoothies and shakes. And that’s all we cared about in terms of performance.

It wasn’t overly loud, either. Ninjas we’ve tested in the past were far noisier and ate up farm more counter space.

Another thing we liked was the portability and compatibility with any wide-mouth bottle. Cruz sells bottles in various colors, but you’re not chained to using theirs, which is cool.

Key Takeaways for Cruz Blendercap

Easy to clean and lug around — great for on-the-go blending. Sleek design that doesn’t hog counter space. Powerful but not too loud. Easy to clean, but don’t put it in the dishwasher; you gotta hand wash this puppy. We tested their bottle with the kit and other brands’ bottles, and there was no difference regarding ease of use. It would be nice if there were something that displayed the battery level but that’s being super picky. Their bottle is marketed as “the first vacuum-insulated high-powered portable blender” that keeps drinks cold up to 24 hours.

Check out the #short from Muscle & Fitness Editor-in-Chief and Chief Content Officer Zack Zeigler below.

Also, check out the M&F Reps podcast that Zack hosts, which you can check out here: