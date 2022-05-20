If you like to train outdoors, you’ll know that different weather conditions require varying clothing types, but when it comes to your sunglasses, Oakley have your eyes covered for all elements with their new Re:SubZero line.

Exercising while trying to keep your sunglasses firmly on can be a special kind of challenge in. A heavy frame will become uncomfortable when worn for extended periods of time, and a pair of shades that don’t fit your head properly may become distractingly itchy, or even allow rain and sweat to play havoc with your sight. Enter the Re:SubZero’s. These bad boys are built on an advanced, lightweight frame that are designed to be flexible enough to wear during a run, training session, or any outside activity where you want to stay focussed and have your goals firmly in sight.

The Re:SubZero, a product made possible thanks to Oakley’s 30 years of development, also features ‘PhysioMorphic Geometry’, an innovation that allows for a lens design to be complimented with an extended wrap without compromising their structure or rigidity. The result is a seamless design and mask-like fit without the usual weight of a frame. The Re:SubZero’s are so light that you’ll hardly notice that they are on, and this allows you to channel your energy into moving and progressing with the task at hand. Oakley’s latest sunglasses are fronted by skateboarder Aori Nisimura, Olympic sprinter Andre De Grasse and Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones.

So how light are they? The Re:SubZero weighs in at just 24 grams, making it the perfect lightweight companion when getting your sweat on. A unique attachment connects the lens to the lug, stem, and Oakley’s icon for a beautiful aesthetic, while the lens itself is furnished with Prizm™ technology, designed to enhance color and contrast. Two Unobtainium nosepads of varying thickness and depth allow for the perfect fit with a no-slip grip. If you are looking to upgrade your eyewear and go from zero to Re:SubZero hero, the range is out now and retails at $246. Styles include Matt Black, Steel, Carbon Fiber and the very cool ‘Planet X’ which features a stunning gradient finish.