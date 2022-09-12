Dwayne Johnson has achieved great things, but whether it be the WWE championship or the title of “Box Office King,” he’s owed that success to being the hardest worker in the room. His “Go Big or Go Home” ethos is once again apparent in his latest Project Rock line from Under Armour, as he encourages us all to embrace “the art of disruption.”

The Disrupt range, out now, is designed with Johnson’s favorite gym songs in mind, and a quick check of his “Iron Paradise” playlist reveals that “The Great One” has a broad taste in music, cranking out tunes like “Show Me How to Live” by Audioslave, through to The Eagles’ classic “Hotel California.” It follows then, that the “Disrupt” range is vibrant and colorful; made up of purples and lilacs, all is presented with a grungy, rocky edge.

UA says that Project Rock training gear was built to help people find their boundaries before moving straight past them. “My training is about disruption,” says Johnson of his exciting new range. “To really push yourself and get better, you’ve got to embrace that change.”

Project Rock 5 Disrupt Training Shoe

The PR5 training shoe has been given the “Disrupt” overhaul with a neon feel. Magenta accents pop out of the base black, purple, and grey, creating a bold look. The popular molded heel-to-midfoot strap remains, locking down the heel when you need some stability. A female version is also available and features a lighter shade of grey on the toe.

“The Project Rock 5s are the most innovative training shoes we’ve ever made,” says The Rock. “They give you power, energy, support, with an amazing comfort level.”

Retail price: $150

Men’s Project Rock Rival Fleece Disrupt Printed Crew

Project Rock long sleeved crews are 80% cotton and 20% polyester, making them super-soft. The cotton-blend fleece and brushed interior provide added warmth and comfort. The “Disrupt” variant has a kangaroo pocket on the front, ribbed collar and cuffs and the design may be one of Project Rock’s most attention-grabbing patterns yet. Black and purple are mixed with a smoky effect that conjure a range of visuals, from flowers in bloom to weight lifting chalk. This crew is also available in a more subtle ‘Tempered Steel’ colorway, for those who like to play at the back of the band rather than stand front of stage.

Retail price: $75

Men’s Project Rock Disrupt Mesh Shorts

If you are looking for a looser fit then these shorts are for you. Emblazoned with an Iron Paradise font that looks like it is playing homage to the Metallica logo (DJ has the bands’ ‘The ecstasy of gold – live,’ on his playlist), these shorts feature side pockets and an all-over mesh, making them soft and super-breathable. The material is constructed to wick sweat and accelerate the drying process. There’s also a side-vent hem for added airiness.

Retail price: $55

So, if you want to make like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and “Disrupt the status quo,” the entire range is now available here.