Spring is the perfect time to freshen up your sneaker collection and workout routine. And with these fresh pair of kicks, you’ll not only be heading into Spring with style, but with ultimate comfort and support during your favorite activities.

Whether you’re looking to hit the trails or take your workouts outside, these sneakers will not disappoint. With colors that match the warmth of Spring to cushioning that makes you feel like you’re running on the clouds, this new spring collection will get you started on the right foot.

NAOT Galaxy

Best for: Promoting foot health (American Podiatric Medical Association accepted)

Pair this lightweight, podiatrist-approved, knit sneaker with a cute pair of jeans or new gym attire for some Spring fitness motivation. Crafted by hand in Israel using the highest quality materials and renewable resources, this pair is perfect for morning runs providing ultimate support and breathability.

Buy them here: $164.95, at naot.com

Reebok Energy 4 Adventure Running Shoe

Best for: Slick roads and trails

Slide into action while not slipping on slick trails with this ultra-supportive and fashionable pair. Featuring the durability of trail runners combined with the lightweight responsiveness of road shoes, you can go from road to trail with ease and comfort in Reeboks Energy 4 Adventure Running Shoe.

Buy them here: $120, at reebok.com

Saucony Glide 16

Best for: Supportive Fit

Sleek, stylish, and built to do it all, this pair is designed to cradle and contour your foot for ultimate support. Featuring Saucony’s signature PWRRUN foam midsole for a softer stack of cushions, this just might be your most comfortable run yet.

Buy them here: $140, at saucony.com

OnCloud Cloudsurfer

Best for: Daily exercise support and Comfort

With colors that capture the warmth of Spring, you might find yourself wearing these sneakers beyond your training sessions. Built for the smoothest ride ever and crafted with cutting-edge CloudTec Phase midsole technology (that has never been seen before), this pair delivers an incredibly smooth ride and cushioned landing, as if you were exercising on the clouds.

Buy them here: $160, at onrunning.com

Brooks Catamount 2

Best for: Trail Running

Hit the trails running and crank up the speed with these light sneakers featuring responsive cushioning, grippy traction, and a propulsion plate for uphill efficiency; everything needed for a safe and comfortable trail run.

Buy them here: $170, at brooksrunning.com

Brooks Hyperion

Best for: Long-distance workouts

Log in the miles this spring in this responsive and supportive shoe which offers heal-to-toe traction and plenty of ultralight cushioning to help absorb impact. The Brooks Hyperion midsole is configured with nitrogen-infused, lightweight DNA FLASH cushioning that returns energy adapting to your every stride.

Buy them here: $170, at brooksrunning.com