Dwayne Johnson weighs-in on Fury vs Whyte

Tyson Fury will defend his WBC and The Ring championships in London’s gigantic Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening against Dillian Whyte, and one of Hollywood’s biggest stars was keen to wish both men luck, particularly showing his love for the undefeated champion. Around 94,000 fight fans are expected to see Fury’s first fight back in the United Kingdom for nearly 4 years, and the winner of the bout will inch closer to an undisputed championship reign, if they can defeat either Oleksandr Usyk or Anthony Joshua later this year.

For his part, Fury has gained many fans inside and outside of boxing, thanks to an inspiring willingness to share his struggles with mental health. This has empowered more men to feel confident about seeking the help that they need. “As always, I admire you, love and respect you brother,” commented The Rock, taking to Instagram to show his excitement for the bout. “And, not only everything that you do in the ring, changing the game of boxing, completely changing the paradigm in the heavyweight division but, just as important, it’s everything you do outside of the ring. It’s the humanity, it’s the kindness, it’s the inspiration, it’s the motivation. You do it for the world, including myself…”

Big Ramy returns to social media to share his current progress

Mamdouh Mohammed Hassan Elssbiay, known to millions of bodybuilding fans simply as “Big Ramy” is going all out to score his third consecutive Mr. Olympia title, taking to Instagram to give a rare update on his physique.

“I know I haven’t been very active on social media lately and I apologize to all of you for that. From now on you’ll see more of me I promise you guys,” shared Big Ramy. “This update is from yesterday (April 16) and I want to post them to let you all know I’m training and putting in the work. It’s not easy during Ramadan but I know my job is to get it done regardless of not eating and drinking as much as usual. My goal for this years Olympia is to present the best Big Ramy ever and that is why I’m working very hard.”

The post, only up for a few days, has already racked up more than 200,000 likes on Instagram, once again cementing his popularity in the bodybuilding industry. And, those of you hoping to see Big Ramy, in person, are in luck because Ramy will be a special guest poser at the Pittsburgh Pro on May 7.

“Thank you all for your continued support I really appreciate it so much,” added the big man. “Now let’s go for No 3.”

Is the 2023 World’s Strongest Man set to be Robert Oberst’s last hurrah?

One of strongman’s most iconic stars, Robert Oberst, is expected to call it a day following competition at the 2023 WSM. In a video uploaded, and subsequently deleted, over on Oberst’s popular “American Monsters” YouTube channel, the legend said: “I will be back, competing in the 2023 World’s Strongest Man… then, after that, I’ll be done.”

Whether or not Oberst had cold feet after making the announcement by removing the video is yet to be seen, but the 37-year-old is dealing with a shoulder injury that has kept him from much of the 2022 season and has a variety of projects going on outside of the event, including his “Strongest Man in History” show, that airs on the History Channel. Oberst is currently expected to compete later in the year when he will captain Team USA at the World’s Strongest Nation contest held in Liverpool, England, this coming November. His performance in that event could be a career defining moment.