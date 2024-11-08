The Urban Fitness Xtreme Championship final will see Los Angeles take on Harlem in an all-out battle to see which team has the biggest will to win, and best of all, you can watch these guys and girls sweat it out from the comfort of your own home. Here’s what you need to know and if you want to get involved, now is the time.

The UFX was formed in 2014 as a fledgling professional sports league combining the discipline of calisthenics with performance art and music, as first seen in urban parks and gyms. In the UFX, six official franchises (Baltimore, Brooklyn, Harlem, Jersey, Miami, and Los Angeles) compete in a tournament. In each match, various challenges are set including strength and endurance exercises such as weighted push ups and monkey bar work. In the end, the first team to accumulate 300 reps in a team relay will claim victory.

Last year, Los Angeles took home the UFX Championship, and they are looking to repeat that success when they face off against Harlem on November 10. For those of you who love a good fitness fix, you can view the championship thanks to a recently signed television deal.

How to watch the UFC Championship 2024

In May, UFX celebrated it’s tenth year by signing an important television deal with FOX Sports that has seen Urban Fitness Xtreme league coverage broadcast via FS1, FS2, and the FOX Sports app. If you haven’t tuned into an UFX show, then the championship is a great place to start, because FOX will also show the 2025 season. You can watch UFX Championship, which features Los Angeles vs. Harlem on FS1, Sunday, Nov. 10 at 9pm ET.

And, if you are motivated enough to get off the couch and try this epic competition for yourself, the UFX are currently organizing tryouts for next years season.

To apply, complete this form!

You can also follow the UFX on Instagram to learn more about the league and its athletes.