While lifting weights to build muscle is a proven method for maintaining longevity, joint limitations as we age threaten to derail our progress. In fact, almost a third of people over 45 show signs of knee osteoarthritis on x-rays, with half of this group displaying acute symptoms. Fortunately, a new study has revealed that aerobic exercise, and three specific activities could be key to improving your knees. The study, published by The BMJ, recognized that while exercise is a long-lauded method for improving knee mobility, the advice around exactly which exercises to engage with can be quite limited. “Therapeutic exercise aims to increase lower limb muscle mass, neuromotor control, and joint range of motion,” explained the study. “To address this, scientists set out to evaluate the results of different types of movements for managing osteoarthritis in the knee.” Osteoarthritis is a condition caused by cartilage that cushions the bones wearing down, leading to swelling, stiffness, and discomfort. It can affect any joint, but the knees are most area.

How was the study carried out?

Researchers analyzed data from 217 randomized trials involving a huge total sample of 15,684 individuals, comparing the outcomes of common exercise therapies such as strength training, stretching, and mixed discipline sessions with a control group. They were looking to rate the effectiveness of each exercise in terms of the results on pain, function, gait performance, and quality of life.

What were the results?

Encouragingly, none of the exercise types worsened the condition, suggesting that a range of physical activities can play a part, but for short term, mid-term, and long-term results, aerobic exercise came out on top. Specifically, the authors of the review note that walking, cycling, and swimming are likely best for those with knee osteoarthritis.

“Exercise treatment offers obvious benefits for individuals with knee osteoarthritis,” concluded the study. “With moderate certainty quality evidence, aerobic exercise might be the best exercise modality for improvements in pain, function, gait performance, and quality of life. This study presents a comprehensive and up-to-date analysis of the effects of exercise intervention as a treatment strategy for knee osteoarthritis, which could assist clinicians in prescribing therapy to improve treatment outcomes for patients.”