Reebok have officially teamed up with F45 Training to become the official partner for performance footwear, apparel, and wearables — including the brand’s new Smart Ring.

The collaboration, announced this month, hopes to set a “new standard for how fitness looks, feels, and connects people worldwide,” according to a release provided by the popular footwear franchise. “At Reebok, our mission has always been to inspire people to move, train, and live with confidence,” said Todd Krinsky, CEO of Reebok. “This partnership with F45 Training brings together two brands rooted in performance and community. By outfitting coaches and members around the world, we’re not only delivering best-in-class product innovation through the Nano franchise but also creating experiences that connect people to the power of fitness culture in meaningful, energizing ways.”

What is F45 Training?

F45 Training offers 45-minute team-based workouts that combine strength and cardio conditioning to provide evidence backed sessions. It is part of the FIT (Functional Inspired Training) brand house that also includes FS8 (low impact, Yoga and Pilates style workouts) and the sensory driven VAURA Pilates classes.

The partnership between Reebok and F45 Training promises to deliver new experiences such as custom workouts and athlete-led classes, events, and motivational messages, aiming to inspire members to “train harder, recover smarter, and represent their community with confidence and style,” according to the release. “Partnering with Reebok gives us the tools to bring that vision to life on a global scale through gear, technology, and experiences that take every workout to the next level,” explained F45 Training’s CEO, Tom Dowd.

The newly launched Reebok Smart Ring will also provide coaches and members with robust training, recovery, and lifestyle tracking capabilities. And, there’s more to come: In 2026, Reebok will outfit all F45 coaches in custom-designed uniforms and debut an exclusive co-branded member collection anchored by the award-winning Nano training shoe franchise.

For more information on the Reebok Smart Ring, click here, and to discover F45 Training for yourself, click here.