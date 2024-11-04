One of the most repeated phrases in fitness is the concept that “consistency is key,” and while that’s true, it doesn’t take into account the fact that sometimes, for whatever reason, we are forced to take a break from the barbell. But how long can we stay away from the gym before our hard-earned gains slip away? Longer than you might think, according to science.

Experts at the University of Jyväskylä in Finland have found that you can take at least 10 weeks away from sweating it out. While muscle size did reduce in that time, strength levels hardly changed, and both strength and muscle were quickly restored when training resumed.

How Was the Study Carried Out?

Scientists from the University’s Faculty of Sport and Health Sciences took two groups and had them participate in 20 weeks of resistance training. Group one completed the training in 20 weeks while the second group did 10 weeks, took a 10-week break, and then completed the final 10 weeks of workouts. The maximum strength benchmarks and muscle size data from each individual were recorded to figure out what differences could be observed.

What were the results? Surprisingly, the study found that both muscle gains and strength development were pretty similar across both the groups of participants at the completion of the training. The researchers found that even where strength and muscle size had been lost during the 10-week break, it quickly returned to pre-break levels, meaning that progress could resume smoothly.

While group two would appear to be at a disadvantage because they needed to pick up where they left off, this small drawback was offset by the fact that group one had its own challenges. “”For the group training continuously for 20 weeks, progress clearly slowed after the first ten weeks,” commended Eeli Halonen, who worked on the study. “This meant that there was ultimately no difference in muscle size or strength development between the groups.”

Why it’s Ok to Take a Break From Training

Many people need to take a break from training due to work pressures, family commitments, and other challenges, so the notion that we can soon get back to where we left off will be welcome news. Consistency may be key, but ‘muscle memory’ is always there to get us back on track when training breaks occur. “Of course, the break slows progress some,” explains Halonen pointing out that one set of results took 20 weeks while as the other set took 30, “but it is comforting to know that it is possible to reach the pre-break level surprisingly quickly.”