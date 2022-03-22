NFL legend Tom Brady just dropped ‘Release 2’ of The Brady training gear line-up, and the focus is on “Pliable Performance.”

Tom Brady charged into the crowded athleisure market place in January, after three years of development, with his BRADY brand of clothing, making waves with an initial launch campaign that lauded the signing of 10 athletes, including Cade McNamara (Michigan Wolverines Quarterback) and other fast-rising stars from the fields of baseball, tennis, and hockey. Today, BRADY offers up Release 2, labeled as The Pliable Performance Collection, recognizing the flexibility needed to undertake varied training disciplines. While Brady’s had us all glued to his football future with his “retirement” and quick decision to return to the field, the icon also caught our attention with his new fashion projects.

This latest range introduces fabrics that the brand says will take your training to the next level, including “Tough Touch”; built to endure even the most rugged of training programs. On the flipside, “Cotton Flex” has been added to the mix; in order to bring comfort and breathability for the most stretching of sessions. To celebrate the launch of Pliable Performance, BRADY has announced support for the next generation of young athletes by enlisting 5 new NCAA athletes as brand ambassadors including: Boogie Ellis (USC Basketball player), Kyle Philips and Domani Jackson (UCLA Football players), Stefan Dostanic (USC Tennis Player) and Channing Austin (USC Baseball player).

The new range offers training T-shirts, hoodies, shorts and tank tops that are available in several colors, including black, blue, grey, and rust. “There’s no way I would be in the position I’m in without the intense focus I have on my training and my recovery and understanding the importance pliability plays in ensuring my longevity in the game, says Tom Brady. “Pliable Performance Training Collection is designed to help people be the best they can, to allow for the flexibility to move and perform to the best of your ability whether you are playing sports or just staying active in your everyday life.”

Price ranges for clothing items in The Pliable Performance Collection, available only from bradybrand.com, range from $65-$100 and are available from March 22. Designed with the body in mind, BRADY says that its clothing is built for movement and breathability while you compete, live, and recover.