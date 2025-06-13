As many Americans have seen and heard throughout 2025, including in this very column, the United States Armed Forces is working to increase recruitment for all branches of the military, but less than one fourth of the population that can serve even meet the physical requirements to.

Rather than repeating the problem, leaders throughout the country have been trying to find solutions to increase recruitment and promote wellness, including M&F Military Editor Rob Wilkins, who came up with an idea while watching the Olympics with his family. What if the branches could compete against each other in a physical challenge as a way to not only push themselves and each other but inspire future recruits as well? The result of that idea led to the creation of the Recruiter Games.

Wilkins said, “This event wasn’t just about competition—it was about connection, purpose, and showcasing the strength of our military community. Participants faced a series of challenges blending military training drills with functional fitness exercises, designed to test endurance, teamwork, and resilience.”

Wilkins was joined by United States Air Force Master Sergeant Chase Griffin, and the duo took this concept and brought it life. Griffin expressed that the event also served as a way to bring the military community together in a fun and motivating way.

“This is more than a workout—it’s a chance to celebrate the strength and resolve of our next generation of warfighters,” said Griffin. “It’s also an opportunity for all of us to come together as one community of military professionals, reinforcing our shared mission and values. This was our way of getting the word out about recruiting.”

The workout itself had three distinct phases, each of which represented a theme that reminded the athletes competing of why there were not only there to compete but wearing the nation’s cloth as well. The workout in total included 1 mile of running and 300 total reps of the four exercises.

The Recruiter Games Workout

“The Call”

0.5-mile run

“Symbolizing when they chose to answer the call to serve.”

“The Fight”

3 Rounds of the following:

10 Pull-ups – Strength to overcome

– Strength to overcome 20 Push-ups – Grit behind every mission

– Grit behind every mission 30 Air Squats – Endurance to keep pushing

– Endurance to keep pushing 40 Ammo Can Lifts – Carrying the weight of duty

“The Commitment”

0.5-mile run

“Finishing on empty — pushing forward despite fatigue, just like the final stretch of any mission. This part is about mental grit. When the body wants to stop, the commitment to serve drives you forward.”

The inaugural event took place on May 10, 2025, at Blockhouse Beach, FL in recognition of National Physical Fitness and Sports Month and was seen as a big hit by all involved. Over 100 servicemembers participated and shared positive feedback about the experience. The winners for the first Recruiter Games are as follows:

US Air Force – Recruit House

US Army – Recruit Hensley

U.S. Navy – Recruit Trent

USMC – Poolee Caine

OVERALL WINNER – USMC Poolee Caine

The Start of a Movement

Wilkins and Griffin both believe that this will not be the only edition of an event like this. In fact, they hope other branches will take the template and create their own versions as a way to increase competition within branches while improving comradery.

“This is the kind of event that can be presented to others, not just recruiters. ROTC, the Honor Guard, any other groups like that can take this and come up with their own kind of Games.”

Recruits that are considering military service can also try the workout from the Recruiter Games for themselves. Griffin also suggests placing extra emphasis on running and cardio. The combination can be an effective way that they can be best prepared for day one.

“A workout like this along with cardio can give them an idea of what the military is like,” he said. “We want this to be a way to bring fitness back and make it a critical point.”

Griffin continued, “This is a rally cry for fitness, awareness, and service. And with every iteration, we will go bigger. We will reach further. We will prepare the next generation to not only wear the uniform—but to earn it. Because fitness isn’t about vanity—it’s about victory.”

Wilkins is excited about the growth and potential for the Recruiter Games for both the current members of the military but for the future servicemembers that will go on to defend freedom here and abroad.

“It’s inspiring the next generation of warriors while reinforcing the unity and readiness of our armed forces. It reminds us that fitness isn’t just about personal strength—it’s the foundation of our national strength.” For more information on the Recruiter Games, you can contact Griffin on his LinkedIn page.

M&F Military Editor Rob Wilkins contributed to this article.