I was both excited and nervous to try out Prenuvo’s full-body scan. As I was standing in the changing room pulling on a pair of scrubs, my enthusiasm elevated as I was getting closer to experience such an advanced technology firsthand.

But I was also extremely nervous. What if they actually find some malignancy? The technician invited me in the high-tech room. There in front of me was one of the most cutting-edge diagnostic tools I’ve ever seen up close and personal. She then kindly walked me through what was about to happen.

Just minutes later, I found myself lying on the sliding bed, cushions under my knees, earplugs and headset secured—cozy as can be—being slid into the machine for a 45-minute, full-body MRI scan. It covered every major system from head to toe without any radiation or contrast dyes.

Most people only have an MRI scan when a flags have already been raised and a more comprehensive diagnosis is performed as a necessity. But Prenuvo is flipping that script. A Prenuvo spokesperson shared that this preventive MRI scan captures over 1 billion data points in under one hour. This allows for a comprehensive view of an individual’s health. “By using advanced multi-parametric imaging, our scans can detect more than 500 conditions, including early-stage cancers and other diseases,” the spokesperson explained.

Prenuvo full-body scans are a part of a new wave of preventive medicine. Its technology lets you see your body holistically and gives you the tools to be more proactive in your longevity. Such preventive measures are part of a $781 billion wellness industry, according to the Global Wellness Institute. It recently reported that the global wellness economy “has reached a new peak of $6.3 trillion in 2023. And it’s projected to grow to nearly $9 trillion by 2028.”

Why Athletes and A-Listers are Relying on Prenuvo

Athletes and A-listers getting an early on this new technology are influencing millions to do the same. Prenuvo shared on Instagram that just 10 days after Kim Kardashian posted about her scan—receiving 3.3 million likes. Prenuvo then received a flood of people booking their own, revealing some life-saving findings.

For former NFL player Akbar Gbajabiamila, this scan was a natural next step after years of grueling physical demands. “After playing Division I football and later in the NFL with the Raiders and Chargers, I knew my body had been through a lot, and I wanted a comprehensive baseline of my health,” the co-host of NFL Network’s Good Morning Football shared. “I was definitely concerned about my orthopedic health. But even more so, I wanted to get insights into my heart health, arteries, and prostate. And, of course, I wanted to screen for any potential cancer or unknown masses.”

Gbajabiamila was left with a peace of mind with no major surprises reported. He’s now armed with information that he can use to optimize his health with data-driven insights moving forward. “I now have a clearer sense of what areas to focus on and what’s in good shape, so it will definitely influence my approach to training and recovery.”

That relief points to a psychological impact empowering people to have control over their health. This proactive approach resonates with a growing group of people who view preventive health as a lifestyle choice. And it’s easy to see why Prenuvo has become a health mainstay for those seeking to optimize healthspan, performance, and quality of life.

Emergency medicine physician Dr. Owais Durrani weighed in, pointing out that “many diagnoses—like the initial stages of degenerative disc disease—are things young people are unaware of and only find out about at older ages when the damage is done.” Dr. Durrani noted that many standard screenings aren’t built to catch these issues early.

“Tech like this,” Dr. Durrani explained, “will allow those that want to be proactive to know what areas of their body they should pay attention to and discuss with their doctor actionable steps to make that happen.”

What Is Prenuvo’s Full-Body Scan?

The full-body MRI trend is also catching on in the broader community. Prenuvo scans are now expanding accessibility through partnerships with self-insured employers and major organizations. For now, these scans are not yet covered by traditionalinsurance, but life insurance company John Hancock offers discounted scans to policyholders, and many fire departments across the nation provide the scan as a company benefit.

“Our objective is that one day these screenings will be the standard of care everywhere,” the spokesperson said, hoping that larger insurance companies will also start to see the benefit and life-saving potential of a proactive approach to healthcare.

How Much Does a Prenuvo’s Full-Body Scan Cost?

The price tag on the Prenuvo scan is a hefty $2,500, so it’s not an impulse buy—but for those looking to invest in their health, it could be a smart move. Treating many illnesses in their advanced stage may cost tens of thousands of dollars, not to mention the impact on quality of life. Knowing a health concern before it becomes symptomatic can be life-saving.

Prenuvo isn’t the only option. A few other brands offer preventive MRI services with varying features. The cost differences often reflect the scope and depth of analysis, as well as the specific imaging technologies employed.

Companies like Ezra offer a range of packages, from $1,495 to $2,695, while simonONE provides more budget-friendly options ranging from $650 to $1,250.

What is Prenuvo’s Post-Scan Process”

The results landed in my inbox within a week. I was able to access the detailed analysis and images via the Prenuvo app and their web dashboard. As someone who’s fascinated by the human body, yet doesn’t have a scientific background, looking at the MRI images of my brain and major organs was very exciting. Plus, the app broke down each finding by body system including respiratory, nervous, circulatory, endocrine, and more.

Even an ER doc was just as impressed by how the app presented information in a visual way. “We speak a lot about how tech is changing healthcare. But a lot of it is on the research side of things. And patients are still stuck with clunky websites and getting paper reports. The consumer experience was outstanding in my opinion,” Dr. Durrani said.

Next, Prenuvo reached out to schedule a follow-up call with a nurse practitioner. She walked me through the results, providing clarity on everything from incidental findings to more significant markers.

My biggest concern was exactly what Dr. Durrani highlighted—my spine. Sure, I’d felt some low back pain here and there, but brushed it off as no big deal. Turns out, I shouldn’t have. Early signs of wear and tear showed up as mild spondyloarthropathy. This means that my back’s quietly protesting years of imperfect posture. It’s a lifetime result of hours at a desk hunched over—life of being a writer—and a past filled with gymnastics. Turns out that such early degeneration is rather common. The NP told me that early signs of spinal and neck arthritis are practically standard issue by the time you hit your 30s. Ouch!

She recommended doubling down on physical therapy exercises, massages, and foam rolling. And, massage guns? Yes, please!

Is Prenuvo’s Full-Body Scan Worth It

No matter what health concern you may be dealing with, most begin under the surface way before symptoms show up. A few years ago wearables were hyped for warning users days before a full-blown cold or respiratory illness. The idea of a preventive MRI is very similar. The difference, however, is the warning comes not days but months and years before symptoms may manifest. With longevity and health optimization reaching high into people’s priority list, no wonder this preventive diagnostic tool is fast becoming a valued asset, especially for high achievers.

“Knowing the current state of my heart and arteries might shape the intensity of cardio I do or make me more mindful of joint health, given my orthopedic history,” Gbajabiamila shares. “With a clearer picture of where I stand, I can also work with my doctor to create a more targeted recovery routine, which feels like a huge advantage.”