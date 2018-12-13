The Top 15 Movie and TV Gifts of 2018

The Matrix Trilogy 4K

The strange excesses of The Matrix sequels wound up painting the trilogy with a too-broad brush of mediocrity in the eyes of most critics. It’s unfair for two reasons: 1.) The first of the three films remains one of the most original sci-fi films ever made, and 2.) all three have actually held up pretty well. The visuals—particularly in the first film—don’t bear the clunky hallmarks of early 2000s CGI, in part because the Wachowskis went to such painstaking lengths to film their patented bullet-time effects in the real world.

Now that the films have been ported to 4K, you can relive—in the best resolution ever available—the slow-motion panoramas that allow you to drink in every pretty detail of the frame. In retrospect, it was a style perhaps much too distinct to ever catch on for wider use. Instead we wound up with a hundred shaky-cam Bourne Identity clones—a now-tired cliché begging to be put to pasture. The Matrix is likely to get a reboot treatment at some point, but for now, you can take a step back into recent film history and enjoy the very best version of a true original that still has a lot to offer.

