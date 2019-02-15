Get the March 2019 Issue of ‘Muscle & Fitness’

Spring is on the horizon, and the March issue of Muscle & Fitness is right on cue with the workout tips, muscle-building recipes, and motivation you need to start crafting your dream physique once the weather warms up.

On our cover this month is Tom Hopper, star of Netflix’s new series The Umbrella Academy, based on the comic book of the same name. In our wide-ranging interview with the actor, he talks about the importance of his fitness regimen, the methodology behind his muscle-building diet, and what it’s like to star in a super-powered TV show.

With our spring training guide, we’ll kick your body into high gear by focusing on functional strength, mobility, and overall explosiveness. It’s the perfect cure for that winter weight you may have put on.

No matter how great your workouts may be, you’ll never hit your goals with a shoddy diet. That’s why we’ve married our two favorite things: fitness and tacos. With six, health-focused recipes to shake up your taco night, you’ll get all of the taste with none of the regret afterwards.

Does the balance between maintaining your fitness, working hard at your job or school, and keeping an active social life have your stressed? This issue also features The M&F Guide to Crushing Stress, filled with tips for better mental health.

And since Muscle & Fitness teamed up with FLEX, you'll find even more training and diet tips to help you make serious gains in the gym. In this issue, we remember the first-ever Mr. Olympia, Larry Scott, five years after his passing. We’re also going back to basics with a workout designed to build monstrous traps that’ll test the integrity of any T-shirt in your wardrobe. To top it off, there’s a 12-week mass-building guide that’ll help you put on the pounds you want before summer starts.