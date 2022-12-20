28-Days-to-Lean Meal Plan
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
With the right plan and the right discipline, you can get seriously shredded in just 28 days.Read article
Talented stars, killer physiques.Read article
At age 62, "Big Bill" shares his wisdom to dominate one of the ultimate strength marks.Read article
Follow these fit women we're crushing on for inspiration, workout ideas, and motivation.Read article
It’s officially the holiday season and with that comes the search for what gift to get loved ones and what food or drink to bring to festive parties. This year, keep it simple and grab a bottle for your loved ones (or yourself) and celebrate with a cold glass of wine or have fun creating a holiday cocktail together with these top selections.
Crafted by hand and derived from wild agave plants, this smooth sip will hit the spot this holiday season.
Buy It: $89.99, at catedralmezcal.com
This full-flavored Scotch whisky is aged 12 years hosting a smooth, mellow and assessable flavor – perfect for whipping up a delicious cocktail or enjoyed by itself.
Buy It: $34.99 (750ml) at drizzly.com
A unique blend of high-quality, varietally-expressed grapes and oak variations gives this Brandy a smooth and unique finish.
Buy It: $25.99, at shop.omagebrandy.com
Aged for at least four and a half years in French wood barrels, this uniquely rich and smooth sip offers a bouquet of soft rounded wood aromas with notes of vanilla and dry apricot and hues of spices.
Buy It: $34.99, at winetoship.com
Buy It: $14.99 (4-pack), at shop.kombuchacocktails.com
This ready-to-drink, gluten-free vodka and kombucha combination, gently layers in ginger and lime undertones minus artificial flavors and high-sugar content, keeping your drink crisp and clean.
Buy It: $37.99, at tommybahamaspirits.store
California sun-dried, fruit-flavored vodka made by the same family for generations sets this drink apart from the rest, giving it a delicious and unique flavor.
Learn more at: porchlightvodka.com/vodka
This Paso Robles, CA family-owned distillery is committed to crafting their spirits from fermentation to bottle with the use of only natural ingredients bringing forth smooth and delightful flavors.
But It: $62, at refinddistillery.com
A uniquely infused vodka/tequila (started by a women-led team) makes this tequila as approachable as a glass of wine while offering fresh, natural, and delicious flavors.
Buy It: Starting at $34.99 (750ml), at 21seeds.com
Brewed by a craft distiller using local ingredients, Forager Bourbon offers a variety of adult beverages to meet your every need. From certified organic gin to vodka made from raw honey, the unique blends will make your taste buds happy.
Buy It: Starting at $45, at foragerspirits.net
This classic rich and full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon delivers layered aromas of cassis, black leaf tea, and baking spices, highlighted with big, concentrated flavors of cassis, crushed dark berries, mocha beans, and a hint of anise.
Buy It: $50 (750ml), at stfranciswinery.com
BODY is a female-founded, formulated and operated brand on a mission to redefine the drinking experience. BODY is a premium, pure vodka that has 25% less alcohol than the standard offerings. The sustainable spirit is 10 times distilled with just a touch of 100% organic pure bee-pollinated agave nectar for a smooth, clean taste.
Buy It: $33.99, at shopdrinkbody.com