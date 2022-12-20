It’s officially the holiday season and with that comes the search for what gift to get loved ones and what food or drink to bring to festive parties. This year, keep it simple and grab a bottle for your loved ones (or yourself) and celebrate with a cold glass of wine or have fun creating a holiday cocktail together with these top selections.

Catedral Tobala Mezcal

Crafted by hand and derived from wild agave plants, this smooth sip will hit the spot this holiday season.

Buy It: $89.99, at catedralmezcal.com

This full-flavored Scotch whisky is aged 12 years hosting a smooth, mellow and assessable flavor – perfect for whipping up a delicious cocktail or enjoyed by itself.

Buy It: $34.99 (750ml) at drizzly.com

Omage VS Brandy

A unique blend of high-quality, varietally-expressed grapes and oak variations gives this Brandy a smooth and unique finish.

Buy It: $25.99, at shop.omagebrandy.com

Aged for at least four and a half years in French wood barrels, this uniquely rich and smooth sip offers a bouquet of soft rounded wood aromas with notes of vanilla and dry apricot and hues of spices.

Buy It: $34.99, at winetoship.com

KC Mindful Mule

Buy It: $14.99 (4-pack), at shop.kombuchacocktails.com

Tommy Bahama Gin

This ready-to-drink, gluten-free vodka and kombucha combination, gently layers in ginger and lime undertones minus artificial flavors and high-sugar content, keeping your drink crisp and clean.

Buy It: $37.99, at tommybahamaspirits.store

Porchlight Vodka

California sun-dried, fruit-flavored vodka made by the same family for generations sets this drink apart from the rest, giving it a delicious and unique flavor.

Learn more at: porchlightvodka.com/vodka

Refined Gin

This Paso Robles, CA family-owned distillery is committed to crafting their spirits from fermentation to bottle with the use of only natural ingredients bringing forth smooth and delightful flavors.

But It: $62, at refinddistillery.com

A uniquely infused vodka/tequila (started by a women-led team) makes this tequila as approachable as a glass of wine while offering fresh, natural, and delicious flavors.

Buy It: Starting at $34.99 (750ml), at 21seeds.com

Forager Bourbon

Brewed by a craft distiller using local ingredients, Forager Bourbon offers a variety of adult beverages to meet your every need. From certified organic gin to vodka made from raw honey, the unique blends will make your taste buds happy.

Buy It: Starting at $45, at foragerspirits.net

2016 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon Alexander Valley

This classic rich and full-bodied Cabernet Sauvignon delivers layered aromas of cassis, black leaf tea, and baking spices, highlighted with big, concentrated flavors of cassis, crushed dark berries, mocha beans, and a hint of anise.

Buy It: $50 (750ml), at stfranciswinery.com

BODY Pure Vodka

BODY is a female-founded, formulated and operated brand on a mission to redefine the drinking experience. BODY is a premium, pure vodka that has 25% less alcohol than the standard offerings. The sustainable spirit is 10 times distilled with just a touch of 100% organic pure bee-pollinated agave nectar for a smooth, clean taste.

Buy It: $33.99, at shopdrinkbody.com