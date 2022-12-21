Christmas is right around the corner, and if you’re running short on gifts (and time), don’t fret. Nowadays, apps and subscription boxes are the thing. However, they’re more than just trending.

Apps provide personalized, convenient support while helping people reach their goals, while subscription boxes on the other hand, gives people something to look forward to every month!

Give the fitness lover in your life a gift that will better their everyday lives with these creative apps and subscription boxes.

Kira Stokes Fit App

Get ready to transform your body from head to toe in the comfort of your own home. With countless workouts designed to boost your overall fitness level, the Kira Stokes Fit App has unlimited streaming, a seven-day free trial, and a cancel-anytime guarantee.

Buy It: $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year after a 7-day free trial, at app.kirastokes.com

Fit Snacks Subscription Box

Give the gift of clean and delicious snacks to the fit foodie in your life. Curated by an in-house nutritionist, you’ll never run short on variety and flavor.

Buy It: 29.90 monthly, at fitsnack.com

CrateJoy Fitness

Everything a fitness lover or outdoor enthusiast could want is right here. From workout gear to hiking and camping essentials, choose a box filled that supports your loved one’s hobbies.

Buy It: $18 and up, at cratejoy.com

CrateJoy Wellness

Relaxation, mental health wellness, and even support for your dog’s health comes with these unique subscription boxes designed with people’s health and wellness in mind.

Buy It: $9.88 and up, at cratejoy.com

TLG Fitness App

Workouts, meal planning, and grocery lists are at your fingertips with the TLG Fitness App. Perfect for those looking to level up their fitness, take control of their nutrition and achieve solid results- All in the conform of your home.

Buy It: $9.99 or $79.99 yearly, at heartoyourinfluence.com

CALM

Find your calm by improving sleep, reducing stress, and focusing on self-improvement. A perfect app for a busy holiday season.

Buy It: $15, at calm.com

INSIDE Tracker

This isn’t just another wellness tracker. With the use of AI technology and a science team from Harvard, Tufts, and MIT, you’ll receive personalized wellness and nutrition with this powerful, evidence-based app.

Buy It: $119 and up, insidetracker.com

Gainz Subscription Box

With an array of gear, snacks, and supplements, this box is a fitness junky’s dream.

Buy It: $99 quarterly, thegainzbox.com

Playbook App

Best for a variety of workouts with countless personal trainers

Get ready to sweat! All in one spot, personal trainers, influencers, and athletes share their latest workout programs and nutritional content providing you with endless tips and motivation.

Buy It: Prices vary, playbookapp.io

Vivoo

Learn your body’s needs in 90 seconds with this number one rated, at-home urine test for a better understanding of your personal nutrition and wellness. Wearable integration included.

Buy It: $29.99 for a three-month subscription or a one-time purchase of $40, at vivoo.io

Nutritionix

Track what you eat in just 60 seconds per day with the world’s largest verified nutritional database. Equipped with food lists, nutrition calculators, and more, your nutrition will be on point as you learn what your body needs.

Buy It: $15, at Nutritionix.com