Chinedu Andrew Obiekea, better known as Andrew Jacked, is well and truly in the mix as a top contender for the title of 2024 Mr Olympia when he competes on bodybuilding’s most hallowed stage in Las Vegas this October, but before he can allow himself to dream of those lofty heights, the Nigerian is keeping his feet firmly on the ground, as evidenced by a recent Instagram post.

“Saved the two best for the last leg finisher,” exclaimed Jacked via IG on September 5, 2024. In the accompanying images, posted for his more than 80,000 followers, the 2024 Texas Pro winner smashed through some super heavy reps, executing picture perfect smith machine squats and smith machine sumo deadlifts — all while shoeless.

Why do some lifters choose to ditch the shoes when lifting?

For best results, the exercise of lifting heavy weights should be done in a way that maintains your feet’s connection with the ground. Spongey sneakers are not welcome here, and that’s why the leading brands have been developing specialist lifting shoes to make sure that you stay stable while you raise the bar. Some athletes forego shoes altogether, and opt to go bare footed, or wear socks. This is not a new phenomenon. Arnold Schwarzenegger was photographed countless times sans shoes. Here are some of the benefits:

Greater grip with the floor

Improved Balance

Improved mobility and strength in the ankles

Improved strength and balance will not only improve your lifts, but will also serve to prevent injury, that is unless you drop the plate on your toe! Andrew Jacked is often seen rocking just the socks (here’s another example), and is no doubt enjoying the greater range of motion that it brings him. Still, what works for one individual may not work for another. Be sure you are comfortable before undertaking any significant change to your usual weight lifting protocol, and consider going lighter while you get accustomed to a slightly different journey with the load. And, of course, be sure to wear clean and fresh socks so that you don’t overpower your fellow gym goers!

Find out if Andrew Jacked can become the 2024 Mr Olympia 'sole' survivor this October

