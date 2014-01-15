IFBB Pro Mamdouh Elssbiay, aka Big Ramy, made a big splash on the bodybuilding scene last year, winning the 2013 New York Pro and cracking the top 10 at the 2013 Olympia.

FLEX made a visit to the Egyptian born-and-raised bodybuilder, who currently lives in Kuwait. We followed him through a few workouts under the coaching of Dennis James, posing practice, to his house, to the fishing market where he used to work, and more.