Donald Trump is shaking up the Washington, D.C., establishment today as he sits down with House Speaker Paul Ryan! The meeting between Trump and the formerly combative Ryan might be the finest show yet of the presumptive Republican nominee’s diplomatic skills!

Ryan had previously told CNN that he wasn’t ready to support Trump as the Republican nominee — despite Trump’s amazing series of crushing wins over a wide field of rivals in the primary elections.

In response, Trump said he wasn’t “ready to support Speaker Ryan’s agenda” — adding: “I’d like to have his support, but if he doesn’t want to support me, that’s fine.”

In the face of the inevitable meeting, however, Ryan was already hinting at an eventual truce.

“We come from different wings of the party,” he told reporters on Wednesday. “The goal here is to unify the various wings of the party around common principles, so that we can go forward to unify it.”

Ryan noted that he’d only met Trump before once briefly, at a 2012 fundraiser for his Vice Presidential campaign.

“We just need to get to know each other,” he said.

The meeting might be another big win for Trump as he shows off his impressive powers of persuasion — with The National ENQUIRER previously revealing how the FOX News network insisted on a truce between the political powerhouse and FOX host Megyn Kelly.

Trump told FOX reporters that he was sitting down with Ryan while having few expectations.

“If we make a deal, that will be great — and if we don’t, we will trudge forward like I’ve been doing, and winning all the time!”